Kym Catlin seldom knows if the family should expect her daughter, Jade, for dinner. Jade’s planner book is of the hour-by-hour variety.
Crack-of-dawn training sessions. Practices and games for four lacrosse teams. Various soccer and basketball commitments. An internship at the Frederick County state’s attorney’s office.
“She’s got it down,” Kym Catlin said of her 17-year-old daughter. “As a mom, now that she’s a senior [at Middletown High], I can’t keep up.”
Last Sunday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, Jade did some more planning: She planned to seize instant control of a big game while playing for an elite team that she almost didn’t try out for due to the seemingly long odds of getting selected.
And no one could keep up.
An inspired Catlin gathered a ground ball on the opening draw of the Under Armour All-American national championship game for the Highlight Division, sprinted downfield and, in a blink, put her Baltimore squad ahead by bullying her way to the game’s first goal.
“I just came out there and I was like, ‘Here’s my opportunity to shine,’” said Catlin, adding that she’d been motivated the entire weekend by the “crazy” skills of her cohorts. “All that really mattered was to get the momentum on our side, and when we had the momentum, the game was phenomenal, and we were awesome together.”
Catlin’s Under Armour team went on to defeat Long Island 11-6, hoisting the trophy after four wins over four days in a tournament that featured many of the top junior and senior players in the nation.
The win was the biggest accomplishment to date for an athletic career that has seen Catlin, a midfielder, play major roles on great team after great team across three sports.
She was on the Knights’ girls soccer team that reached the Class 2A state final last season, then helped propel Middletown to the basketball state tournament, which got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. And, as a returning first-team all-county lacrosse pick, she was poised to be a part of a Middletown team with huge expectations in the spring before the entire season became a casualty of COVID-19 precautions.
“With Jade it was always easy. The girl was born running,” Kym Catlin said of her daughter’s hunger for activity. “It was just getting her somewhere she could run and excel.”
First, it was flag football. Jade played that for two years before a year of tackle football.
Kym and Damon Catlin, Jade’s father, next signed up their daughter for girls lacrosse so she could get more experience in a sport that required her to wear pads. They didn’t realize no pads are worn in the girls game.
Jade played anyway. And her gifts eventually revealed themselves.
“Dumb luck,” Kym said of her daughter’s introduction to the sport.
But it took time for Jade to develop a love of the game to match the joy she felt for soccer and hoops. Kym said she convinced Jade not to quit lacrosse in middle school. It helped that Jade was freed from playing goalie and could run the field.
At Middletown High, she realized lacrosse suited her best. The sport came to her easily, and she loved the intensity of it.
“Lacrosse clicked with me,” she said.
After Catlin led the Knights with 49 goals, while recording 109 draw controls and 18 assists as a sophomore, recruiting season arrived in September 2019. Catlin said she received interest from around 30 Division I schools. She formed a top four, making visits to Virginia Tech and Louisville.
“When I got home from Louisville, I was like, ‘I’m not going to find what I found at Tech,’” said Catlin, who is getting a partial athletic scholarship to play for the Hokies and plans to major in political science.
“Tech has a really great vibe. It’s big-school, small-town. Great involvement in sports and the people there were super welcoming and super encouraging. I was so impressed with the coach. That’s what kind of won me over. I saw myself making a future there at Virginia Tech.”
While she missed the chance to lead Middletown lacrosse in the spring, her schedule started to pick up again a few months ago with the loosening of pandemic-related restrictions. That’s right around the time Catlin tried out for the prestigious Baltimore Under Armour team — something Kym, again, talked her into.
Jade went — “kicking and screaming,” Kym said — rather than waiting to try out for a team in Washington D.C.
“I always sell myself short,” Jade said.
Making the Baltimore team and joining forces with so many top-level teammates has improved Catlin’s game, not to mention her confidence. Over the years, she’d been rivals with some of her new teammates.
“They’re hard to play against, but when you’re playing with them, it’s amazing,” she said. “It’s a totally different standard.”
Catlin has risen to that standard, as evidenced by her immediate impact in Sunday’s championship game. Kym said the victory has her daughter glowing — especially since Jade’s plans for her junior lacrosse season at Middletown were dashed shortly after her basketball hopes were crushed mere games from the title.
The girl with all the plans saw them come together.
“We’ve always taught her, you have one chance,” Kym Catlin said. “And she really felt a lot of those chances have been taken away from her. On the four-hour drive to Virginia, we were like, ‘This is your chance. Be the best you can be and you’ll know that you tried your hardest.’
“It really helped her focus and channel her energy so she was able to excel [last] weekend.”
