MIDDLETOWN — After Friday's game, Middletown running back Carson Smith had white tape wrapped around the center of his right cleat to keep to keep it from falling apart.
"The entire sole and the bottom [of the] cleat came off. It's like completely destroyed. I put a hole in it on the first play and had to tape that immediately," he said. "Definitely going to have to get new cleats over the weekend."
At least he squeezed plenty of mileage out his soon-to-be-discarded footwear.
Bouncing off and dragging Linganore defenders at times, Smith had just carried the ball 47 times for 300 yards. Both were season-highs.
Granted, Smith only reached the end zone once. But on a night when he helped his offense hog time of possession and Middletown's defense held the Lancers to 36 offensive yards, Smith's first-quarter score on a 4-yard run was all the Knights needed as they pulled out a 7-0 win over the Lancers.
This was clearly the biggest win yet this season for Middletown (3-2), which managed a rare shutout against a Linganore (2-3) team that had reached the state championship game that past four seasons.
"It means a whole heck of a lot. We've had a lot of ups and downs already in this short part of the season," Knights coach Collin Delauter. "It wasn't pretty, it wasn't perfect. But it was a team win."
Defense played a huge role. The Knights held the Lancers to minus-9 rushing yards. Defenders like Smith, a linebacker, didn't give Linganore running back Ethan Arneson much running room.
"A shoutout to him, he's a great running back," Smith said. "So just being able to stop him was a problem of its own. I'm just super proud of our guys up front."
And when quarterback Christian Petruzzello looked to pass, the Knights often pressured him to rush throws and kept receivers well-covered.
"Just suffocating. You've got guys like Liam Wilson, the nose guard, he just blows up the middle," Smith said. "Our D-line really stepped up today. D-ends did great, and our secondary really stepped up."
Late in the third quarter, Petruzzello strung together three straight completions to kick-start what looked like a promising drive. But Middletown defensive back Ty Lawson then made a jumping interception near the left sideline at Middletown's 17.
"We practiced all week about them running the fake hitch and go," Lawson said. "And I knew something was coming. I just read the play and did my thing."
The Lancers never got the ball back, as Smith helped Middletown run out the clock by producing five first downs on a series of sub-10-yard runs.
"My man Carson, carrying the rock all day," Lawson said. "Carson, he's that guy. When all else fails, give the ball to Carson Smith."
Smith broke a few long runs, including a 46-yarder in the second quarter. But he spent most of the night getting hard yards to allow the Knights to mount long drives.
"They controlled the ball," Linganore coach Rick Conner said. "[Smith] moved the pile. He's a college running back, he's a good player."
Granted, penalties and turnovers prevented the Knights from putting more than seven points in the scoreboard. Middletown has had trouble holding onto the ball this season.
"Those turnovers take about five years off my life every game," Delauter said.
But they weren't costly this time.
On two of Middletown's fumbles, both while trying to field punts, the Knights used a fumble recoveries of their own to get the ball back on the ensuing drives.
And after coughing up the ball in the first quarter, Middletown's defense forced a three-and-out, which Smith finished off by tackling Arneson for a 4-yard loss on third down.
"I thought we adjusted well, we gave ourselves some chances," Conner said. "They made a couple mistakes. We just didn't capitalize."
"We've been making a lot of mistakes," Lawson said. "We made a couple tonight, but we kept our heads up, didn't lose confidence and we kept-a-pushin.'"
