GLEN BURNIE — It’s almost easy to forget that Catoctin’s perennially powerful softball team endured a rare off year in 2021, but Cougars junior Raegan Miller remembers.
Back then, she was Catoctin’s main pitcher, a role that Taylor Smith would assume as an incoming freshman the following year.
Smith emerged as a bonafide ace who helped the Cougars return to prominence.
But when the Cougars needed a spark to help them return to the state championship game for the first time in five years, Miller — who now plays first base — provided it.
With Catoctin trailing Mardela by a run and still looking for its first hit of the day in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Class 1A state semifinals, Miller poked an opposite-field RBI single to left center.
Smith then shut down the Warriors the final three innings and Kenzie Lewis scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch as the Cougars held on for a 3-2 win at Bachman Sports Complex.
Catoctin heads to the state final for the first time since 2018 and will try for its first state crown since 2011 when it plays North Dorchester — a 5-4 winner over Patterson Mill — on Friday or Saturday at the University of Maryland.
“It’s pretty great,” Miller said. “From my freshman year, like winning only [a few games] to now going to states.”
This was far from Catoctin’s most dominant outing. The Cougars (20-3) managed just two hits off pitcher Ava Twilley, who is one of seven freshmen in a young but tough Mardela starting lineup.
A Catoctin throwing error on a bunt in the fourth inning also plated the first run in a two-run rally that gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead.
“This was good for us, hopefully a little wakeup call,” Cougars coach Jessica Valentine said. “We’ve got to lock back in on defense.”
Even Smith — coming off a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the quarterfinals — wasn’t at her most dominant, feeling the wear of tear of pitching every inning in high-pressure playoff games. She walked seven, which she believed was a season high.
But she was still good enough to put the Cougars in position to win, holding the Warriors to four hits and routinely getting out of jams.
“I don’t think it was her best game ever, but she was on it,” catcher Meghan Gray said. “She always fights through.”
Smith struck out 14, including three in the bottom of the seventh.
“When I know I have that extra run and I need those three outs, yeah, my adrenaline kicks in,” she said. “My arm stops hurting and I’m ready to go.”
That extra run came in the top of the seventh. Lewis drew a leadoff walk, advanced on Aubrie Courtney’s single and scored on a wild pitch.
Catoctin scored the game’s first run when Smith walked, advanced on Carli Mazaleski’s sac bunt and scored on Madi Ohler’s sac fly to center field.
“We knew that she was a tough pitcher,” Valentine said of Twilley, who struck out seven. “And obviously we saw early on that it wasn’t going to be a hit-a-thon, so we go to Plan B.”
The one clutch hit came from Miller in the fifth. Her single knocked in Lewis, who had walked.
“That was big hit there,” Valentine said.
Asked about her days as a pitcher, Miller said, “We needed a first baseman desperately, since that spot was never filled, and I’m left handed. And Taylor’s obviously a great pitcher, so I just took the role at first base, and I was OK with that.”
All that mattered to her and the rest of the Cougars on Tuesday was continuing their postseason run.
After Gray squeezed a foul tip on the game-ending strikeout, she ran out to hug Smith. Players then congregated in right field, where one of them waved a white Catoctin flag, a paradoxical sight for a team that refused to surrender in what turned out to be a difficult game.
“It was pretty back and forth,” Gray said. “But good teams win ugly. So, that’s what we did and we’re going to states.”
