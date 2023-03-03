UHS SPHS Girls
Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) battles through two Severna Park defenders in the first quarter Friday night at Urbana High School in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Severna Park eliminated the Hawks 52-49 on a nearly half-court shot just before the final buzzer.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

URBANA — It’s nearly impossible to find the words to console a team in shock after a nearly impossible end to a game like Friday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal between Urbana and Severna Park.

But Hawks coach Joe Blaser found himself in that position after the Falcons’ Abby Kavanagh sank a miracle 3-pointer from just inside half court in the dying seconds to win the contest, 52-49, and knock out host Urbana.

