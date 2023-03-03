Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) battles through two Severna Park defenders in the first quarter Friday night at Urbana High School in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Severna Park eliminated the Hawks 52-49 on a nearly half-court shot just before the final buzzer.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) battles through two Severna Park defenders in the first quarter Friday night at Urbana High School in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Severna Park eliminated the Hawks 52-49 on a nearly half-court shot just before the final buzzer.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) battles through two Severna Park defenders in the first quarter Friday night at Urbana High School in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Severna Park eliminated the Hawks 52-49 on a nearly half-court shot just before the final buzzer.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) battles her way through two Severna Park defenders toward the basket in the first quarter Friday night at Urbana high in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
URBANA — It’s nearly impossible to find the words to console a team in shock after a nearly impossible end to a game like Friday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal between Urbana and Severna Park.
But Hawks coach Joe Blaser found himself in that position after the Falcons’ Abby Kavanagh sank a miracle 3-pointer from just inside half court in the dying seconds to win the contest, 52-49, and knock out host Urbana.
“A loose ball that they picked up, and they’re able to take one dribble [and shoot], there’s no rhyme or reason to that,” Blaser said.
The stunning finish came on a chaotic final sequence, one in which the Hawks tried to push the ball up the floor after Severna Park missed a layup. Yet the attempted pass up the floor to a streaking Ava Duerr dribbled away and into the hands of Kavanagh.
The Falcons’ center had done all of her work down low and hadn’t attempted a shot beyond the paint all night. Urbana’s defenders backed off, expecting her to drive with a few seconds left.
But sensing the dwindling time, Kavanagh pulled up between the H and the A in the Hawks’ center-court logo, close to 40 feet from the rim. She hoisted a looping shot into the sky, her nearly one-handed release underscoring how little she shoots from the outside.
And yet, it swished perfectly through the net with 3 seconds left.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate, (23), battles her way through two Severna Park defenders and to the goal in first period action Friday night at Urbana in Class 4A state quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate, (23), battles her way through two Severna Park defenders in first period action Friday night at Urbana in Class 4A state quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) battles through two Severna Park defenders in the first quarter Friday night at Urbana High School in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Severna Park eliminated the Hawks 52-49 on a nearly half-court shot just before the final buzzer.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate, (23), battles her way through two Severna Park defenders and to the goal in first period action Friday night at Urbana in Class 4A state quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate, (23), battles her way through two Severna Park defenders in first period action Friday night at Urbana in Class 4A state quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate (23) battles through two Severna Park defenders in the first quarter Friday night at Urbana High School in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Severna Park eliminated the Hawks 52-49 on a nearly half-court shot just before the final buzzer.
“Tonight, the shot went in for them, and so be it,” Blaser said. “Hats off to them. They played hard and deserved to win.”
Kavanagh was as stunned as Urbana, her mouth hanging agape for a moment before the final buzzer sounded and she found herself at the bottom of a dogpile of her teammates and coaches.
Severna Park (21-4) had led most of the way, but the Hawks roared back in the fourth quarter and seemed to have all the momentum before Kavanagh’s dagger.
Urbana first recaptured the lead on a pair of free throws by Cassidy Mahaney, among the 16 foul shots the Hawks hit in the contest. The Falcons quickly tied it, but Alanna Tate and Bri Shuttlewood hit layups to put Urbana up 49-45 with 90 seconds left.
The Hawks had seemingly cracked Severna Park’s physical, aggressive defense, and were hitting their shots after struggling to finish in the first three quarters.
“We really started the game early on driving to the rim and getting them into early foul trouble, and we continued to do that throughout the game,” Blaser said.
Urbana (19-7) executed that gameplan the best in the fourth and appeared to have the Falcons on edge.
But Kavanagh responded with a layup of her own to cut the deficit to two. Maria Bragg then tied it with 36 seconds left on a putback. And Kavanagh finished with the miracle 3.
It left the Hawks with their hands above their head in shock, crouching to the floor, tears in their eyes, without words. The finish was particularly tough for their four seniors — Mahaney, Shuttlewood, Tate and Hannah Miles — all starters and pillars of the squad who saw their high school career end in a blink.
“You can’t ask for four better seniors than that,” Blaser said. “What we ask them to do offensively and defensively, of course they carry a tough load for us, and their responsibilities off the court as well, you can’t ask for any better senior leaders.”
NOTES: Mahaney’s 14 points paced Urbana. Miles had 11 points, Shuttlewood scored 10 points and Tate chipped in nine points. Kavanagh led all scorers with 18 points for Severna Park. Hanna Verreault added 14 points.
After his sensational state record in the 55-meter dash and a wild last month that earned him some national recognition, Catoctin High sprinting star Brody Buffington and his coach, Dave Lillard, are this week's guests on the Final Score podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.