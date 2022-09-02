Mason Clark struggled to find the words as to what happened over the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter Friday against Liberty.
The Walkersville defensive back came up with a diving interception off a pass thrown by Jack Pellicciotti with just under 10 minutes to play, briefly swinging momentum toward the home team.
Two plays later, the ball — and perhaps the game — was ripped from the hands of Walkersville on a fumble recovery by Liberty's Sam Evans.
In the battle between the Lions, it was Liberty that capitalized on two fourth-quarter turnovers and emerged with a 34-14 win over Walkersville.
"Liberty's a good team. They've got some pretty good players, quarterback's outstanding," Walkersville coach Joe Polce said. "We made too many mistakes to beat a good team."
Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Walkersville's offense finally broke through with a six-play, 66-yard drive to open the second half. The drive was capped on a 4-yard touchdown run by Clark.
"[Clark] played a great game. He's a prime-time guy, and I'm really proud of him," Polce said. "He's smart. He's tough. He can cover and tackle."
Pellicciotti (16-of-28, 151 yards passing) had a rushing touchdown from a yard out, and Austin Cirri's 26-yard field goal gave Liberty a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter before Walkersville responded once more.
Walkersville got within 20-14 with 11:10 remaining on a 47-yard touchdown pass by junior quarterback Brad Dawson to Wyatt Gearhart, who high-pointed a jump ball inside the Lions' 20 then broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.
Following the score, Gearhart remained down on the field, one of a half dozen Lions, including Clark, who fell victim to cramping throughout the game.
"We just got to take care of our bodies. Got to do more, be better," Clark said of the cramping.
Empty water bottles began piling up in a corner past the Walkersville bench as players kept hydrating. Even a squeezable container of mustard was passed around and consumed by players to fight off the episodes of cramping.
On the other side of the field, Liberty's Seth Jacobs (22 carries, 162 yards) was getting stronger with each carry, grinding out 141 yards in the second half as the visitors were content to wear down Walkersville with more of a straight-ahead rushing attack.
Jacobs powered his way on runs of 27, 7 and 8 yards that began a 14-play drive that chewed up 6:31, culminating in Pellicciotti's second rushing touchdown from a yard out that put Liberty ahead 27-14.
"We had chances to win the game but we made too many mistakes with pass-interference penalties, turnovers, dropped snaps," Polce said. "You're not going to beat a good team making those kind of mistakes."
With 2:01 to play, Walkersville fumbled just two plays into its next-to-last drive, as Nicolas Marciano pounced on the loose football.
Jones burst up the middle on the next play, outracing the Walkersville defense for a 42-yard touchdown run on his final carry with 1:44 remaining.
"We played really good in our scrimmages, and we came out here and underestimated Liberty," Clark said. "We just weren't us today."
Looking ahead, Walkersville will hit the road the next two weeks, beginning next Friday at Oakdale followed by Linganore.
