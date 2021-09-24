URBANA — Urbana went into its homecoming game against Clarksburg Friday night looking for a spark to turn its season around after suffering a pair of tough defeats over the past two weeks.
However, Clarksburg took advantage of excellent field position brought on by five Urbana turnovers, and the Coyotes went on to shut out Urbana 12-0.
“This [loss is] on me,” Hawks coach Brad Wilson said. “I thought we had a good couple days of practice, obviously we didn’t. Right now, we’re just making too many mistakes to win ballgames.”
Following quick postgame remarks from the Urbana coaches, the Hawks began to walk toward the sidelines before Wilson called his team back over to huddle for several minutes to deliver a spirited message.
“Hopefully we’ll regroup, come out with a good film session tomorrow and week of practice,” Wilson said. “I’m not going to let them feel sorry for themselves. They put themselves in this situation.”
After winning their opener against Richard Montgomery, Urbana (1-3) lost to Sherwood by three points and held a 21-0 lead last week before St. Mary’s Ryken mounted a furious comeback to knock off the Hawks.
Wilson has had to deal with his own share of adversity this season, roaming the sidelines on crutches and a motorized scooter with his left foot in a cast after tearing ligaments in his left foot before the season.
Both teams struggled to find rhythm throughout much of the first half before the Coyotes (2-2) took a 6-0 lead with 2:37 before halftime on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bryan Kelly, with the extra point sailing below the crossbar.
Hawks senior quarterback Gurshant Bassan (11-of-22 passing for 105 yards) brought the Hawks near midfield on the ensuing drive, but a pass just outside the Coyotes’ 20 was intercepted by Ishmail Isaiah-James, and Clarksburg ran out the clock on the first half.
Following a punt and a personal foul by the Hawks, Clarksburg put up a 10-play drive that culminated with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kelly to Paul Vance III in the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-13.
The Coyotes’ 2-point conversion failed, as Kelly scrambled in the backfield before Tariq Meredith tackled him to keep the score 12-0 with 1:53 left in the third quarter.
Urbana rotated quarterbacks against the Coyotes, with Bassan and junior Tanner Rupinta splitting much of the action. Keegan Johnson — the Hawks’ kicker — also took two snaps at quarterback in the fourth quarter, tossing an interception on his only pass attempt.
Johnson’s interception set up the Coyotes’ for one final score, but on fourth-and-7 from the Hawks’ 11, Urbana’s Spencer Grant swatted away Bryan Kelly’s pass attempt just outside the end zone with 2:44 to play.
Bassan guided the Hawks on their longest drive, completing seven passes to get to the Coyotes’ 19 before tossing an interception to Kentrell Newby with 1.3 seconds left.
“Tonight we made mistakes,” Wilson said. “We can’t throw interceptions or fumble the ball. I thought the defense played well, but offensively, we weren’t good.”
