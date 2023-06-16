Frederick County will likely soon have an 11th school competing for Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association championships.
Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School, which is administered by Frederick County Public Schools, is expanding to include high school students for the first time in the 2023-24 school year. With it, the school is adding a cross-country team for the fall.
“As part of looking into what a high school program entails … we were getting feedback from students and families, and one of the things that came up a lot was sports,” Monocacy Valley principal Amy Dorman said. “They want to make sure that whatever we offer feels comparable to other offerings that they might be able to participate in at other schools.”
Dorman and her team reached out to FCPS supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities Kevin Kendro, who initiated the application process to the MPSSAA in late April.
Though he hasn’t formally heard back, Kendro said he was assured Monocacy Valley’s application would be accepted.
“I did speak with the executive director of the MPSSAA. I just don’t think he’s been able to actually get it confirmed in writing, but we’re 100% confident that they will be an MPSSAA member school,” Kendro said. “It’s exciting for everyone to be able to say, hey, we have an 11th high school that’s going to offer athletics in Frederick County. And the word has gotten out.”
As an MPSSAA member, Monocacy Valley would be eligible to compete against other county schools, as well as in the FCPS championships and state finals, should it qualify. The school would join a handful of other public charters in the state that are also MPSSAA members in limited sports.
But it will take a bit for the Meerkats to grow their athletic programs.
The school will have an incoming freshmen class of about 60 students, which would put it in Class 1A and make it the smallest in the state. It will add one grade level at a time until it becomes a four-year high school.
Monocacy Valley sent forms to incoming ninth-graders earlier this year, gauging their interest in potential athletic offerings, and cross-country was one of the sports that received the strongest support, coach Allie Titus said. With such a small population, Titus and Dorman said it logistically made the most sense to begin by offering only cross-country.
“That’s why cross-country is something that’s great. … Even if they play other sports, this would be a great sport to start out with,” Titus said. “You don’t need a certain number of players to be a part of the team. We could have one or two or three or as many as we want.”
Dorman added that the school is looking to eventually include winter and spring sports, though she said it’s too early to determine what might be offered.
“We won’t be a one-sport school,” Dorman said. “As our population continues to grow, we will look to see what other sports, based on [the students’] interest, we might get into.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.