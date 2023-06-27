Running the anchor leg for Middletown’s 4x400 relay team at the Class 2A state meet on May 27, Ryan Stuart didn’t just finish the race when he crossed the finish line.
He also concluded one of the most sports-laden school years imaginable for a high school athlete.
Stuart competed in six different sports during his senior year.
In the fall, he was a kicker for the school’s football team and a left wing for its soccer team. In the winter, he competed in indoor track and unified bocce. And in the spring, aside from doing track and field, he was a long stick midfielder for Middletown’s boys lacrosse team.
At Middletown’s track banquet, it was announced that Stuart was the first student in Frederick County Public Schools history to letter in six sports during a single school year.
“It’s definitely a fun experience,” Stuart said. “I will say it is a little stressful bouncing from place to place, especially [when] some nights became really late doing homework.”
His studies hardly suffered from the heavy athletic workload. Stuart, who plans to attend Shepherd University in the fall, maintained a 3.94 unweighted grade point average.
Such athletic moonlighting wasn’t an option when Stuart first arrived at Middletown. FCPS didn’t allow student-athletes to compete in more than one sport in a single season until Stuart’s junior year.
So, when Stuart, a longtime soccer player, decided to go out for football as a sophomore, he had to stop playing soccer for the Knights.
“I was always kind of picking between two sports for all the different seasons,” he said.
That all changed his senior year, when Stuart decided to try being a dual-sport athlete for the first time.
In the fall, Stuart wasn’t the only Middletown soccer player who also kicked for the football team. JC Schooler did the same thing.
Fortunately for both of them, football practice was right after school, while soccer practice didn’t start until around 5 p.m.
“And because we were really only kicking, our coach only made us stay for the kicking,” Stuart said. “So we did like a 45-minute practice each day and then we would go home, and soccer was later.”
Both teams enjoyed fine seasons. The soccer team reached the regional final, while the football team was a state semifinalist.
But Stuart was just getting started. After competing in no winter sport during his first three years of high school, Stuart decided to try two.
Indoor track and field seemed like an ideal way to stay in shape for lacrosse, which he began playing in the eighth grade.
As for bocce, Stuart figured it would be fun to help the unified kids. His hunch was correct.
“[You] make sure all the unified players have a great time and just try to enjoy yourself,” he said. “The games are fun. Two of the teams went to state, so that was a really fun day getting to go out and watch them all play.”
Come spring, Stuart added track and field — a sport his father had competed in — to his itinerary. While he stuck mostly to the shortest distances during the indoor season, he competed in the 400-meter dash and was a thrower in outdoor.
After playing for a lacrosse team that reached the regional semifinal, Stuart wrapped up his busy school year at the state meet with his 4x400 relay team.
While Stuart doesn’t plan to play any varsity sports at Shepherd, his uniquely versatile scholastic athletic career might not be finished.
“I do think if Shepherd gets their club program back for lacrosse, I definitely want to try out for that,” he said.
