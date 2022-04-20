Nearly all season, Ben Moore’s pitching has been as expected. One of the state’s top high school arms, he’s mowed through lineup after lineup.
However, his sterling starts have struggled to translate into wins for Linganore baseball.
Entering Wednesday, Moore sported a near-perfect 0.29 ERA but only had a 1-3 record thanks to a lack of run support in his appearances.
The latter was not the case Wednesday afternoon.
Moore pitched six strong innings as usual, but he was backed by the Lancers’ offense — lots of it. Linganore tagged Catoctin ace Joey McMannis for four early runs, and the Cougars’ pitching fell apart after that as the Lancers cruised to an 11-2 home win.
“I think this was one of our best games from every aspect,” Moore said. “To be able to hit off a D-I pitcher going to Maryland [in McMannis], you can’t ask for more than that.”
Those 11 runs comprise one-quarter of Linganore’s offensive output for the entire season to date. The Lancers (4-5) capitalized on extra opportunities afforded by free passes, as every hitter reached base at least twice and scored at least one run. The onslaught started early.
After recording a strikeout to open the bottom of the first inning, McMannis plunked the next two Linganore batters with misfired curveballs, setting up Linganore first baseman Matt Rosquist at the plate. He singled, and a misplay by the right fielder brought one run home.
Then, Josh Sachar brought home the game’s second run with an RBI single. And a wild pitch allowed one more runner come home.
McMannis loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning and let loose another wild pitch to bring home a fourth run. It was uncharacteristic of the elite McMannis, who struck out six but was lifted after three innings of four-run ball.
“We’ve seen the best of the best, and he’s no exception,” Lancers coach David Keiling said. “It’s definitely prepared us for today. We did a really nice job seeing pitches and extending it out.”
The runs cascaded in the fourth. Linganore sent 12 batters to the plate and brought six home, working five walks and taking advantage of a pair of errors to blow the game wide open.
Moore did his part, shutting down a potent Catoctin lineup that entered Wednesday averaging just under nine runs per game. He mixed his high-80s fastball and wipeout breaking pitches with ease, as the Cougars (9-2) struggled to make more than weak contact and were behind on their swings. Moore struck out 10 and allowed four hits.
“I thought [Moore] was spectacular,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said. “He was throwing all his pitches, and even his misses were competitive misses. He challenged us.
“I’m not disappointed in how we went at him at the plate. Our guys were competitive, and they put competitive swings on it. He’s just a really, really good pitcher.”
The Cougars took advantage of a Lancers error in the fifth and scored a pair of runs to break the shutout and avoid the mercy rule.
But it was far from enough against Moore, who finally had his offense clicking to back him up.
“I know Ben appreciates that [support],” Keiling said. “We changed our approach and knew that Ben can’t do it all, and today it actually showed.”
NOTES: Moore got on base five times to lead Linganore, adding an RBI. Adam Rein doubled, walked twice and was hit by a pitch. Stephen Curry had an RBI single and two walks. Bryan Stone had two singles. Dylan Allnutt singled and walked. Austin May pitched a scoreless inning. … McMannis had two singles and an RBI for Catoctin. Bryont Green reached base twice and scored a run. Noland Kinna doubled and scored a run. Logan Simanski singled and walked.
