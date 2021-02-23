As Justin Morrisey headed into his senior season at Frederick Christian Academy, coach Randy Wade let him know from the get-go that the Defenders would be leaning on him to be a playmaker and high scorer this winter.
The lone returning starter from last year’s National Association of Christian Schools Athletic Association’s championship team, Morrisey welcomed the challenge.
On Saturday in the Maryland Association of Christian Schools title game, Morrisey’s inspired play and output helped the Defenders exact revenge on Carroll Christian Academy, which had handed them a tough loss in the 2020 tournament.
Morrisey earned his second MACS most valuable player award in the last three years as the Defenders defeated Carroll Christian 56-49. The 6-foot-2 guard had a game-high 31 points, with six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
“Justin is a very unselfish player,” Wade said of his scoring ace on the floor. “He brings so much leadership to the game and to the team.”
As the most experienced player on the floor for FCA, Morrisey — who said he first started dribbling a basketball at age 4 and quickly fell in love with the sport — averages about 22 points a game.
The rest of the Defenders have followed his lead. With so much turnover in the starting lineup, Wade wondered just what kind of team he’d have this season. But the winning has continued.
FCA has posted a 12-3 record. The three losses came earlier in the season.
“I think those three early losses helped us in the long run,” Morrisey said. “It helped us get better. We learned from our mistakes.”
FCA got the usual challenge from Carroll Christian in Saturday’s title game. The Defenders and Carroll Christian were tied at 10 after the first quarter.
Morrisey knew Carroll Christian would keep up the pressure, trying to take the ball to the hoop, so he let his teammates know their defense was going to have to hold.
“We needed to get a run going, somewhere along the way,” Morrisey said.
The wait was short. FCA went on a 16-2 spree in the second quarter to open up a 26-12 halftime lead.
“That was the difference,” Wade said of the second quarter. “That three-point loss to them last year in the finals really stung. We didn’t want that to happen again.”
Doug McClure, named to the all-tournament team, had 10 points with seven rebounds for FCA. Nate Canning had eight points and three assists. Greg Quire (all-tournament team) had three blocks.
“We lost some size from last year through graduation, but what we lost in graduation, we gained in athleticism,” Wade said. “It’s a different DNA for us this year, but the team chemistry is still good.”
Wade said most of the team’s played together since middle school.
FCA has a few more games before heading to Pittsburgh on March 11 for the three-day NACSAA Tournament. Wade hopes to use those games as a tune-up for the national tournament.
