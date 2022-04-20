Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
Taylor Smith’s greatest weapon might not be her curveball, her fastball or even her bat.
Smith’s best asset might be her mother, Paula, who works as a physical therapist and helps keep the pitching arm of her daughter and freshman pitching ace on the Catoctin High softball team in tip-top shape.
“She knows how to baby me,” Smith said.
Paula Smith has been working overtime this week to make sure her daughter was ready to go.
On Tuesday, she threw 104 pitches in a complete-game victory in the wind and the cold at Walkersville. And then she followed that up Wednesday by tossing more than 100 more over seven innings in a 3-1 victory at Linganore, capping a remarkable two-day feat during which she held two of Frederick County’s most powerful lineups in check.
“She is not a rookie,” Catoctin coach Jess Valentine said of her freshman phenom. “Even though she is new to high school ball, she has been pitching for a long time for high-caliber teams. She knows how to take care of herself. So, we trust her to do that.”
That means lots of icing of her right arm between starts and lots of massaging from Mom, either by hand or with a massage gun.
After holding Linganore to a single run on three hits — following a 13-strikeout performance at Walkersville that saw her only allow two hits — Smith said she could barely raise her right arm much above her shoulder.
Scenes from Catoctin vs. Linganore softball at Linganore High School on Wednesday. The Cougars defeated the Lancers 3-1.
Katina Zentz
“I have a hot tub,” she said. “I will definitely be getting in that tonight.”
Smith’s curveball, which was so sharp against Walkersville, was not nearly as effective against Linganore, and she didn’t have anywhere close to her best stuff overall.
But she still found a way to keep the Lancers’ potent lineup off-balance.
Her arm wore down as the game went on, as evidenced by the scoring. Linganore registered its first hit with one out in the sixth on a bloop single to right by Michaela Galcik.
The Lancers then scored their lone run in the sixth on back-to-back doubles down the third-base line by Delaney Ridgell and Kelli Durbin, respectively.
But Smith was still able to finish with a flourish, as she struck out two of the final three batters she faced, giving her 10 for the game.
“She did great,” Valentine said. “She wasn’t even on her ‘A’ game tonight and she worked through it. I am proud of her for that.”
Valentine sent Smith a text Wednesday morning asking her if she would be ready to go again.
“I knew the answer was going to be yes,” Valentine said.
If Smith had not already logged so many innings this season, she wouldn’t have been back out there after such a heavy workload on such a short turnaround. Valentine said it would have been out of the question earlier this season.
“Pitch count is not a big thing in softball,” the longtime coach said. “But when it gets up there and we’ve got to pitch the next day, we at least talk about it and make sure she is feeling all right.”
Smith even helped her own cause with an RBI double to left-center in the first inning.
The Cougars’ scored their other runs on a two-out, solo home run by Avery Sickeri in the third and a Linganore fielding error in the fourth.
They could have had two more runs if not for a pair of base-running errors that saw them get tagged out twice at the plate.
“We are starting to play a little better as the season goes on,” said Smith, who plans to rest on Thursday and be back in the pitching circle Friday against Boonsboro. “The energy is a little low. We could be talking more, and I think that would pick up the energy and intensity during games. It doesn’t help that we haven’t practiced much since there have been so many back-to-back games.”
She added, “This was a low-scoring game. But we still managed to win.”
