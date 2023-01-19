EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s has reached the proverbial fork in the road of its men’s basketball season.
The Mountaineers can either fix the issues that have plagued them lately — specifically as it relates to turning the ball over and closing out games — or the season can slip away from them entirely, starting with Friday night’s game at Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference leader Siena.
The Mount sits in 10th place in the 11-team MAAC at 2-5 (6-12 overall), having dropped eight of their last 10 dating to early December.
But the gap that separates them from fourth place in the league is only two games.
“Trying to keep morale up is the key right now,” coach Dan Engelstad said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “... This thing can be flipped quickly by cleaning up a couple of things on the offensive end and tightening up the turnovers.”
Injuries have not been helpful, as the Mount’s leading scorer (Jalen Benjamin) and rebounder (Malik Jefferson) have missed most of the last two games with shoulder issues.
Benjamin, who has missed two full games and the majority of two others with various ailments, is expected to play against Siena (12-6, 6-1 MAAC).
“I have just been trying to talk to the guys throughout the game, throughout practices, staying engaged through practices, going through certain offensive sets to keep my mind fresh on things,” said Benjamin, who was a full participant in Wednesday’s session.
“It’s really been frustrating. I really want to be out there with my teammates, my guys.”
Extending beyond Benjamin, Mount St. Mary’s had a different starting lineup in each of the last five games and eight times this season. That number is expected to grow to nine against Siena with Benjamin’s return.
The in-and-out nature of the lineups has contributed to the Mountaineers’ problem with turnovers. They have at least 15 turnovers in each of their last four games, including 17 in Sunday’s home loss to Quinnipiac.
“Sometimes it’s conditioning. Some of it is guys playing in spots they are not used to. Some of it is just small mental errors,” senior guard Deandre Thomas said of the turnovers.
The turnover problem has contributed to Mount St. Mary’s not being able to close out games.
The Mountaineers led by eight with under 11 minutes to play in last Friday’s loss to Manhattan at Knott Arena and then by six with a little more than 14 minutes to play against Quinnipiac.
In seven of their 12 losses, they have had the lead in the second half.
“That’s what we are stressing. We are so close in every game,” Engelstad said. “ ... When you keep coming out on the short end of it, it does tend to weigh on you, and it tends to create doubt. We are trying to eliminate that doubt.”
