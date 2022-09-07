Much like everyday life, there are curveballs in every football season.
Things that can’t be anticipated, no matter how prepared a team might be. Adversity always arises.
And a big part of what defines a season is how teams react to those moments.
St. John’s Catholic Prep coach Nate Marr preaches this often to his players. Although he is a first-year head coach with the Vikings, Marr, 27, has held a number of prominent positions in the college ranks, including running-backs coach, recruiting coordinator and director of football operations for McDaniel College in Westminster.
“You respond to whatever circumstances you are in and whatever situation is put in front of you,” he said.
Last Friday, on what was supposed to be a celebratory night for St. John’s Catholic Prep as it played the first football game in its new on-campus stadium, the Vikings’ players, coaches and school community were put in a situation they never could have imagined.
Greyson Lyons, a junior lineman for the opposing team, Winters Mill, did not get up after a play late in the second quarter.
The situation quickly turned dire. Medical responders performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions and used a defibrillator to revive him.
Players from both teams knelt on their respective sidelines and spectators prayed in the stands.
“I’ll be honest, I think all of us were shaking on the sideline. It was just shock,” said Tyler Grove, a senior tight end and linebacker for St. John’s Catholic Prep. “Everybody’s breath went away.”
The game was halted with 1 minute, 53 seconds to play in the second quarter, and later suspended. It will not be made up. St. John’s Catholic Prep, which led 12-7 at the time, will be awarded a victory, according to Marr.
“I would say it was a state of shock,” he said. “I think everybody needed time to go home and be with their families.”
A medical helicopter landed on the field and took Lyons to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where he is making “positive progress” toward a recovery, according to statements from the Winters Mill football team and the family.
In an online fundraiser to support Lyons, his older brother, Grant, posted that Greyson’s heart had failed on the field and again after he arrived at Shock Trauma.
On Wednesday, the Baltimore Sun reported that an MRI revealed no brain damage, according to Lyons’ mother, Dana.
“That young man could have lost his life that night, and he didn’t, and that’s what we should be focused on,” Marr said. “That’s really positive news for all of us.”
On Monday morning, St. John’s began the difficult task of moving past Friday’s traumatic incident and preparing for its next game Friday on the same field against Francis Scott Key (0-1), while still being as respectful as possible to Lyons’ predicament.
St. John’s students wore gray ribbons in support of Lyons on Tuesday. They have signed dozens of get-well cards that will be sent to the family. Bracelets are being made in the school colors of Winters Mill for them to wear. And the school is asking spectators to wear gray to Friday’s game to create a “Gray Out” to honor Lyons.
“We want to remember and play for him,” Grove said.
Still, the rest of the season must go on, and there are nine more games to play.
“You get them back in a routine as soon as possible,” Marr said of his players. “That’s exactly what we tried to do.”
Ordinarily following a Friday game, the team would report Saturday morning to watch film and lift weights.
But Marr gave his players and staff the day off.
“I didn’t think anyone was in right state of mind, coaches included, to make that productive,” he said. “So, we didn’t.”
Sunday is always an off day for the team. And it did help that it was a holiday weekend.
That allowed the team to come in at 8 a.m. Monday to watch film, conduct offensive and defensive meetings and hold practice.
“Just getting them refocused and centered on the task at hand,” Marr said.
Meanwhile, St. John’s athletic director Stu Wilson conducted a Zoom call with the head of the school, Will Knotek, and Marr to figure out how they were going to move forward while still honoring Lyons.
“I think one of the greatest things our school did is we channeled all that emotion, no matter where it was [in the school community], and directed it to let’s do everything we can for Winters Mill,” Wilson said. “Let’s do what we can to help them in any way.”
When Wilson began his career in athletics 30 years ago, the outcome for Lyons might not have been as good.
“An AED [automated external defibrillator] is an amazing piece of equipment,” he said. “And having CPR training and people that are prepared, just the things we know now, and the things we were able to do as rapidly as possible. Every second counts. Compliments to everyone that was involved.”
On the practice field, the focus is gradually turning toward the next opponent, as difficult as that can be.
“You can tell it’s on a couple of people’s minds still,” Grove said. “It’s just perseverance.”
