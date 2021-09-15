For the second time in three years, there is about to be a seismic shift in the way the high school football playoffs are conducted in Maryland.
In 2019, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Executive Committee voted to shorten the regular season by one week to expand the postseason and allow more teams to qualify for the playoffs.
On Sept. 24, that same committee will vote on a proposal to allow all 182 football-playing high schools to qualify for the playoffs this season, which is already two weeks old, due to the ongoing ramifications from the coronavirus pandemic.
It would be a radical change for the sport, which, along with wrestling, has been one of the lone holdouts to the MPSSAA’s open-playoff format, which allows all teams to qualify for the postseason regardless of record.
For years, football teams have qualified for the playoffs based on a complex points system that factors in team records and strength of schedule. One or two losses could be crippling to a team’s playoff chances before the playoffs expanded.
Already this season, a handful of games across the state have not been played as scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. That could impact the number of games a team plays this season and, as a result, the points they earn to potentially qualify for the playoffs. Hence, the proposal was born out of the Executive Committee to let all teams qualify this season.
Oakdale coach Kurt Stein believes the proposal has the votes to pass, even though he is personally opposed to it. Stein is the District 1 chairman on the MPSSAA football committee, representing Frederick, Carroll, Washington and Garrett counties.
Urbana athletic director Ryan Hines serves as the director of the MPSSAA football committee.
District 1 recently voted in favor of the proposal, according to Stein. That vote is among those that will be considered by the Executive Committee.
An informal poll conducted by the News-Post over the last week showed the vast majority of Frederick County football coaches were either supportive or indifferent to the proposal.
“I am basically too old to care,” Linganore coach Rick Conner joked. “Whatever they decide to do, I am fine with ... As long as we get to play on Friday night, I don’t care.”
With his team in a developmental stage and trying to learn how to win, Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher said any game his team gets to play is a beneficial experience.
“We’ll play anybody because we play in Frederick County, and everyone in Frederick County is very good,” Belcher said.
Under the proposal, the 182 football-playing schools across the state will be divided into six classifications of 30 or 31 schools. Presently, the MPSSAA uses four classifications — 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A — based on the size of the schools. The largest schools are 4A schools; the smallest are 1A.
To create two additional regions, the proposal would group small 4A schools with larger 3A schools and small 2A schools with larger 1A schools. This would form Class 4A-3A and 2A-1A, a concept that’s already been used in sports such as wrestling and lacrosse.
The MPSSAA would then award six state championships in December, creating additional revenue streams for the organization in the process.
Brunswick football coach Jerry Smith believes the six classifications will help narrow the size gap between schools, which will make the level of play more fair and balanced.
“I feel like Maryland has needed to look at this issue within classifications for a long time,” he said.
Smith also believes it’s inevitable that more teams will be impacted by COVID-19 over the course of the colder fall months.
So, the proposal “is a nice little way” to protect their playoff status in the event they lose scheduled games.
Stein, meanwhile, is among those who believe the proposal is unnecessary since more than 70 percent of the football teams in the state already make the playoffs under the expanded format.
“I don’t think we need an 0-9 team going to Quince Orchard and losing 80-0 in the first round,” he said. “I don’t know what point that serves.”
If the proposal is passed, Conner said, “You are going to have some running clocks and be home early.”
Stein is also fearful that once this proposal is enacted, the changes will eventually become permanent through a subsequent vote. There will be no going back to the old way of doing business.
“My experience is we rarely go backward once a change like this is made,” he said.
Though Belcher appreciates that the proposal would provide his players with more chances to compete and learn, he is also a staunch advocate of having to earn a playoff spot.
“That’s the life lesson,” he said. “You have either worked hard enough and are good enough to earn your way into the playoffs, or you are not. That’s what great about high school football. You know you have got a good team if you make the playoffs, especially here in Frederick County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.