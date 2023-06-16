Maryland School for the Deaf’s boys track and field team was named the Division I national champions by the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday. Randy Shank was also named the boys coach of the year, and five athletes were individual national champions. It’s the Orioles’ fifth national title, as well as the fifth coach of the year award for Shank.
The NDIAA and USA Deaf Track & Field compiled results from nearly 30 Deaf schools throughout the spring season to determine their champions. MSD earned 148 points to finish well ahead of second-place Alabama School for the Deaf (96 points).
The Orioles’ Nick Starks was the national champion in the 400-meter dash with a top time of 52.97 seconds. MSD’s 4x200-meter relay team of Keanu Herzig-Wilcox, Nathan Sheppeck, Ethan Guettler and Zion Ortiz also finished first with a time of 1:35.66.
Those five were named first team All-Americans for their performances, while Ortiz was also recognized for a second-place time in the 100-meter dash (11.22).
The Orioles’ girls track and field team had four first team All-Americans in Jacqundia Fuller, Olivia Clinger, Bella Finkle and Sigridura Junc. The MSD girls finished fourth nationally with 77.5 points. Florida School for the Deaf won the girls title.
Two additional boys track and field athletes, Mepper Beshears and Mark Gwynn, were named honorable mention All-Americans.
