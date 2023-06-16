Maryland School for the Deaf’s boys track and field team was named the Division I national champions by the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday. Randy Shank was also named the boys coach of the year, and five athletes were individual national champions. It’s the Orioles’ fifth national title, as well as the fifth coach of the year award for Shank.

The NDIAA and USA Deaf Track & Field compiled results from nearly 30 Deaf schools throughout the spring season to determine their champions. MSD earned 148 points to finish well ahead of second-place Alabama School for the Deaf (96 points).

