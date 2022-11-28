MSD trophy
The MSD football team celebrates with the championship trophy earlier this month after winning the Keystone State Football League title for eight-man football.

 Courtesy photo

Maryland School for the Deaf made itself right at home in its first year in the Keystone State Football League.

The Orioles’ vaunted program showed few signs of struggle in its transition to eight-man football, asserting itself atop its new conference in the regular season. And, as has become common, MSD capped its season with a title, cruising past Perkiomen School 46-18 in the KSFL championship on Nov. 12.

