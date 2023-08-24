Maryland School for the Deaf’s football team has just five seniors on its roster, and the Orioles return just three starters on each side of the ball.
“This year, we’ve got a lot of young players,” junior lineman Ian Guettler said. “We’ll see how they do.”
If history is any guide, this group will do just fine.
The Orioles have a knack for remaining dominant no matter how much circumstances change. Last year drove home that point.
MSD switched to eight-man football last season, a format it had never played before, when it joined the Keystone State Football League.
All the Orioles did was go 10-2 (one of the two losses came in their lone 11-man game) and roll to a 46-18 win over Perkiomen — the only eight-man team to beat them in 2022 — in the title game.
After that kind of eight-man debut, don’t expect KSFL teams, or any other opponent, to let their guard down if they happen to hear the Orioles have plenty of new starters to break in.
“Every week, we get a target on our back, bigger and bigger,” Orioles coach Neal DiMarco said. “So, we have to just keep focusing on what we do, shut down the noise.”
MSD’s offense lost a slew of production with the graduation of stars like Zion Ortiz — one of Frederick County’s top rushers and a talented defensive back — and Ethan Guettler.
But the cupboard is far from bare.
Zeke Ortiz, Zion’s younger brother, will be the starting quarterback. He’ll run and pass, something Zion did last season.
DiMarco believes Zeke Ortiz’s leadership would be just as valuable, if not more so, than anything he does with his arm and legs.
The quarterback isn’t a novice. He’s just looking to stay healthy.
“I played quarterback last year and two years ago,” he said. “But unfortunately, the last two years I’ve been hurt, so I missed a lot of games.”
The Orioles are known for piling up plenty of rushing yards each season, and they aren’t looking at making any radical changes.
“Don’t fix what’s not broken,” DiMarco said.
MSD’s backfield will be led by backs Dwayne Collins II and Mark Gwynn III.
Ian Guettler, a center and defensive lineman, also returns. He’s looking to build on a solid sophomore season last year.
“I got a lot of experience and developed in different ways,” he said.
Josue Sanchez and Zavius Junc are among the players expected to help MSD’s defense. Rather than go into the season with a rigid defensive philosophy, DiMarco said the Orioles will tailor that unit to deal with its opponent’s strengths each week.
Like last year, the Orioles will play one 11-man game. This year’s will be against the Virginia Spartans on Sept. 2.
And just like every year, the Orioles will look to win games and, ultimately, a championship, after preparing a slew of players on its 19-man roster to take over starting spots.
“I want to see a lot of great progress this year,” Ortiz said. “I look forward to the team stepping up and showing us that we can win with them like last year.”
Coach and record with team: Neal DiMarco, third season, 18-4. 2022 record: 10-2. Returning starters: 3 offense, 3 defense.
2022 review: The Orioles proved to be quick learners during their first season as an eight-man football team. They won their first eight eight-man games, outscoring opponents 396-38. Their only loss during that stretch came in an 11-man game to Severn, which beat the Orioles 35-32 on Sept. 2. MSD's only eight-man loss all season cam when it lost 20-14 to Perkiomen on Oct. 29. The Orioles avenged that loss two weeks later in convincing fashion, beating the Panthers 46-18 in the Keystone State Football League championship game. Zion Ortiz (1,397 yards and 17 touchdowns) and Ethan Guettler (1,273 yards and 15 touchdowns) both ranked high on the Frederick County rushing leaders list.
