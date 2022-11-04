MSD had run the gauntlet in the KSFL before last Saturday, averaging 44 points in wins against Model, Mercersburg Academy, Delaware County Christian School, Valley Forge Military Academy and Randolph Macon Academy.
Perkiomen's victory over MSD forced a three-way tie with Mercersburg atop the KSFL regular-season standings. The Orioles earned home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with the first tiebreaker of fewest points allowed (52) in league play to set up their matchup against No. 4 seed Model.
Ortiz — who joined teammate Ethan Guettler with 1,000 yards rushing this season — finished with 165 yards on seven carries while completing three of four passes for 64 yards.
"His athleticism stands out, but what stands out the most is he's a team player first," DiMarco said. "He always wants to try and get all of the players involved. [Tonight] he was happy to take over the game."
MSD took a 24-0 lead with 8:13 before halftime as Ortiz rushed for a 19-yard touchdown, tripped up at the 2 before somersaulting into the end zone. He followed that up by adding a 2-point conversion run off the left side.
"Honestly I was not trying to go for a front flip. I tried to spin, got off-balanced and my body threw me into a front flip, unintentionally," Ortiz said.
Ortiz put the Orioles up 32-0 with 4:56 before halftime on a 50-yard touchdown run, cutting back to his left at the 40 and outracing the defense. He then connected on the 2-point conversion pass to Jayden Orsi-Pedersen.
The Orioles, who shut out the Eagles 44-0 back on Sept. 17, came close to matching that point total alone in the first half with Brashears' first interception of the year halting the Eagles' nine-play drive as MSD went into halftime ahead 38-0.
It was a thrilling moment," said Brashears, who also led the defense with seven tackles. "I really wanted an interception this season, because last year I had two. It's a nice feeling. On top of that it's a pick-six."
Model's only points came on the last play of the third quarter when Holcomb connected with Mikalo Malone for a 15-yard touchdown pass and Reshawn Carter added the 2-point conversion run.
Nathan Sheppeck had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Orsi-Pedersen threw a 41-yard touchdown to Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox.
Ortiz put the Orioles ahead 8-0 with 4:29 in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run before Ethan Guettler added a 2-point conversion run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.