With nothing but freshmen and sophomores on his roster, Yeshivat Mekor Chaim coach Harold Katz figured his players would have a tough time battling against a muscular, aggressive senior like Maryland School for the Deaf’s Enow Otto.
Nothing wrong with that, though.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Katz said. “Our entire school is ninth and 10th grade, so getting to come out here and play against a kid with that kind of ability is special.”
Otto didn’t disappoint, either. Muscling in layups, ripping down rebounds on both ends of the floor and even throwing down an authoritative fast-break dunk, he helped the Orioles take a five-point lead into the game’s final two minutes.
But getting 3-pointers from Isaac Reitberger and Jonathan Rosen and a go-ahead putback from Andrew Shindel with 10 seconds left, the Cyclones pulled out a 55-54 win over the host Orioles on Wednesday.
Getting the ball on the left wing with just a few seconds left, MSD’s Ethan Guettler was forced to hastily launch a 3-pointer that missed just before the final buzzer.
Katz resisted the urge to call a timeout after Shindel scored what proved to be the game’s final basket.
“Usually I would’ve taken one after we scored to set up defensively,” the coach said. “But the reason I didn’t, because they’re only in ninth and 10th grade, we needed to learn how to get a stop without me bailing them out.
“We’re going to win or lose on our defense, and I wanted us to actually get a stop,” he said.
The Orioles fell to 0-2. Aside from playing just two games, Otto said they’ve only had five practices.
“We have to practice harder for those games,” said Otto, who said his team is missing a few players because playing this season this year would prevent them from playing next season. “Three players aren’t on the team, so I have to take over.”
He pretty much did that against the Cyclones, finishing with a game-high 25 points and team-high 18 rebounds.
With Otto’s board-crashing leading the way, the Orioles often limited the Cyclones to one shot each possession. But Shindel’s game-winner came on the third shot of that possession, thanks to a pair of timely offensive rebounds.
“Maybe the first two of the game,” quipped Katz, who was nonetheless happy with his team’s overall performance, especially against more seasoned players like Otto, who was guarded most of the night by Dani Carter.
An avid basketball player since he was 7 years old, Otto’s been happy to squeeze in a few more high school games before heading off to college, where he plans to study computer technology. He appreciates basketball even more because the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from playing his other sport, football, at MSD.
This belated season has also given valuable experience to younger players like MSD sophomore guard Nathan Sheppeck, a sixth man last year who showed Wednesday he can contribute as a starter.
Sheppeck had 10 points and six steals. Two of those swipes set the stage for a pair of crucial baskets, by Otto and Zion Ortiz, during the final 3:20 of the fourth quarter.
“They lose control, I steal the ball and there I go,” Sheppeck said of his approach. “I’m more of a team player, guard, defensive specialist.”
Ortiz had 15 points, including two 3-pointers for MSD, and Guettler grabbed five rebounds.
Carter and Reitberger, who hit four 3s, each had 16 points for the Cyclones.
