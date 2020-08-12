Maryland School for the Deaf postponed its fall sports programs until further notice, athletic director Andy Bonheyo wrote in an email to the News-Post on Wednesday.
The decision affects the Orioles’ football, volleyball and cross-country programs.
The Frederick private school followed similar actions by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Association in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, public school sports were postponed until the end of the first semester, which is early in 2021.
Like the MPSSAA, Bonheyo said he hopes MSD will be able to hold a fall sports season in the spring.
In mid July, the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (girls) and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (boys), which govern most private school sports in Maryland, delayed practices for fall sports until Sept. 1.
—Joshua R. Smith
