On Nate Marr’s resumé, the start of his coaching career precedes his high school graduation.
The unusual sequence is the result of a flimsy ACL, which Marr tore three times as a receiver and defensive back for Damascus High School, including twice without even being contacted.
“I didn’t want football to be taken away,” Marr said in a recent phone interview. “I was lost. I was struggling. But Coach [Eric] Wallich was the one. He guided me. He showed me there was life after playing and really took me under his wing.”
Wallich offered Marr the chance to join his coaching staff as a high-school senior. And Marr jumped at the chance to break down film, set up drills and help coordinate practice plans.
“I learned more in that year than just about any year I can remember,” he said.
That began a coaching journey for the now 27-year-old Marr that led him to St. John’s Catholic Prep, where he will begin his tenure as the varsity football coach this fall.
“I couldn’t tell you how excited I was for the opportunity to take over this program. It’s an honor,” Marr said of his first head-coaching job. “We are going to do this thing right. I am very confident we are going to build a team the community can be proud of.”
Prior to arriving at St. John’s Catholic Prep, Marr was a student assistant coach at West Virginia University before joining the staff at his alma mater, McDaniel College, where he held close to every position he could hold for the Green Terror except head coach.
He was the running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator, as well as the recruiting coordinator and director of football operations at McDaniel.
Marr also served as the receiver’s coach and special teams coordinator, as well as the strength and conditioning coach and academic coordinator at Concordia Prep High School in Towson.
“We are very excited about Nate’s future with SJCP,” Vikings athletic director Stu Wilson said in a press release. “We were impressed with his organization, knowledge, passion, energy and enthusiasm for football. His knowledge of the game and his ability to relate to the players should prove to be a great fit for developing the program here at SJCP.”
Marr is among a handful in the Frederick County coaching ranks that have recently taken new positions. The others include:
Tony Howard, Boys Soccer, St. John’s Catholic Prep
Howard brings more than 35 years of professional coaching experience to the Vikings’ program.
“He ranks among the top in the nation in training and coaching goalkeepers, as he has done at the U.S. National Team System level, as well as the pro and collegiate levels,” according to a press release from the school.
Howard said, “I am excited to start working with the boys at SJCP, as well as get our name out to the soccer community to grow our program. I believe that the location of the school, its Catholic values and the energy/experience I bring will all lead to an increase in the number of players, and hard work from our players will increase the level of success on the field.”
Gina Airing, Girls Basketball, Thomas Johnson
Airing officially takes over the program after stepping in last season when former coach Bill Miskell abruptly resigned.
She has prior head coaching experience on the AAU level.
“I am ready to go for next season,” Airing said.
Mike Heller, Girls Soccer, Linganore
After serving as a head coach in the FC Frederick program and an assistant at Walkersville High School for five seasons, Heller coached the Thomas Johnson girls soccer team last season.
However, he recently accepted a position as an art teacher at Linganore and took over the Lancers’ girls soccer program when that position came open.
“I always feel it’s better to coach at the school where you are teaching,” Heller said. “You are already a part of the school community and the youth soccer scene in the community.”
Kevin Caudell, Wrestling, Urbana
Caudell brings his vast knowledge and experience to the job.
He wrestled for Frederick High School and became the first four-time county champion in 1980. He went on to win his first state title at 135 pounds later that year.
Caudell has been involved with the Frederick County Mat Club for 42 years as a wrestler and a coach.
This will be his first head-coaching job on the high school level. He spent last season as an assistant at Catoctin.
“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “I was born and raised here in Urbana. I live five minutes from the school. I already have connections with some of the kids on the team through my work with the Frederick County Mat Club. It’s a good school and a good opportunity. The timing was right.”
