MIDDLETOWN — Middletown is not exactly known for passing the football. And with the county’s leading rusher, Carson Smith, in the backfield, there hasn’t been much need to.
Still, the Knights haven’t been great the times they’ve needed to throw — entering Friday, starting quarterback Cam Baker had completed 41.7 percent of his passes.
Yet against Brunswick, Baker and his receivers found a new gear. He threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, more than doubling his season passing yardage, as Middletown took a 35-10 victory on homecoming.
“It feels awesome,” Baker said. “I haven’t been as accurate as I want to be, so this game really brought it all together. It’s going to help us moving forward.”
The Knights succeeded by splitting open the Railroaders’ secondary with what they call their “kill play.” That’s where two receivers stack on the outside and run deep routes, forcing the cornerback and safety on that side to make a decision that usually leaves at least one man open.
Middletown (4-3) ran the play at least six times, each one bringing more success than the other. Though Baker overthrew his open receivers the first two times, he connected with tight end Kieran Hofgesang for 32 yards that helped set up his team’s first scoring drive.
Then, the kill play brought two touchdowns to the Knights — a 24-yard strike to Colby Moran and a 70-yard completion to Charlie Shafer that opened up a 21-3 lead entering the half.
“It was working well, so we kept going at it,” Baker said.
That sudden success through the air meant Brunswick (5-2) couldn’t key its entire defense on Smith, who had another big game anyway, with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
He, too, got in on Baker’s throws, catching three passes for 71 yards, including a 29-yard catch that iced the game in the fourth quarter. He was one of seven pass catchers on the day for Middletown.
“QB1 right here! He’s throwing dimes,” Smith said, celebrating with Baker after the game.
Having Baker be able to complete passes like that opens up the Knights’ offense and will require teams to gameplan for more than Smith moving forward.
It makes Middletown a more dangerous squad, one that is suddenly less one-dimensional than it had been through the season’s first six weeks.
“It’s more of a strength we always knew we had with our receiving corps and quarterback,” Knights coach Collin Delauter said. “We just want to exploit that moving forward because a balanced offense is a good offense.”
That will also take pressure off their defense, which once again held up against a stout Roaders attack.
Middletown held Ben Wells, the county’s second-leading rusher behind Smith, to 59 yards on 24 rushes. Brunswick quarterback Ethan Houck completed 12 passes for 94 yards, with receiver Isaac Herbert hauling in 10 of those for 89 yards.
“We were finding ways to get Isaac open. He’s a great ballplayer,” Roaders coach Jerry Smith said. “Ethan and him have been throwing for the past two years together, and so they have a great rapport.”
The shifty Herbert was one of the few Brunswick players who moved its offense forward, taking short passes and picking up solid yardage after the catch. He helped set up Brice Bell’s 1-yard score halfway through the fourth quarter that put a bit of pressure on the Knights to respond.
But on the next series, Baker tossed his third and final touchdown of the day, more than he had thrown in the first six games combined. It’s a new level he had previously struggled to find, and opening up an aerial attack for a Middletown team not known for passing could make it more explosive and take pressure off Smith.
After a game like Friday, Baker seems ready for it.
“The more we pass, the more I feel comfortable back there and get into a rhythm,” Baker said. “Hopefully we showed some other teams we are multidimensional and can make plays other ways.”
