Madison Warren took a deep breath this season.
The junior tennis player for Thomas Johnson High School did not put as much pressure on herself to produce certain results.
“My mindset was, ‘Life will go on. I will still have this the next day,’” Warren said in a phone interview Friday.
As a result, Warren played the entirety of the season with a clearer fame of mind and was able to swing more freely through her shots.
Last Saturday, at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia, Warren capped a 14-0 season by winning the Class 3A state championship in girls singles with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Centennial’s Rose Haung.
“I didn’t really have a lot of expectations going into the tournament,” said Warren, who is Thomas Johnson’s first state tennis champion. “[Winning states] really wasn’t a thought for me until it happened.”
Last season, Warren said she “wanted it really bad” in terms of winning every match.
“That’s part of what got in the way,” she said.
For the most part, things went Warren’s way. She finished 13-2. But a pair of straight-set losses to Urbana’s Shloka Tambat in the county final and regional semifinals after beating her in straight sets earlier in the season proved to be a great source of angst and frustration.
The loss in the regional semifinals ended her hopes of qualifying for the state tournament.
Warren felt she put too much pressure on herself to win those matches and became too upset with herself when she didn’t. That made her realize a change in approach might be necessary.
“Mentally, I was a lot stronger and tougher this season,” said Warren, who won both of her meetings with Tambat during the regular season. “I was very focused.”
Warren also embraced being part of a team, a chance she does not get on the United States Tennis Association junior circuit, which can often leave her feeling very isolated in a super-competitive environment.
At TJ, Warren offers pointers to teammates and cheers them on during their matches.
“She is a great team player,” Patriots coach Karen Murtaugh said.
Warren cruised all the way through the state tournament. She beat North Point’s Cleopatra Solomon 6-0, 6-0 in the state quarterfinals and Oxon Hill’s Katarina Albaciete in the state semifinals by an identical score.
Next season, Warren will have the chance to defend her championship. But, staying true to her adopted mindset, she won’t put a lot of pressure on herself to do so.
“As much as I want another one, I feel satisfied,” she said. “I am happy with this result. I know that this state championship will always be mine.”
