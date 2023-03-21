WALKERSVILLE — The Oakdale boys lacrosse team got its offense moving early in the fourth quarter, running through junior attacker Shaun Wright. He got the ball and circled behind the net, his teammates cutting to space as they tried to get behind Walkersville’s defense.
As Wright turned the corner, he whipped a pass across to Drew Phipps, who was wide open in front. Phipps potted it, and less than 30 seconds later, the two connected on a nearly identical play.
Those strikes were part of the Bears’ six-goal run across the final 15 minutes of play, their offense finding a rhythm down the stretch of a 13-5 road win.
“When we started to move the ball, started cutting, and everybody got their touches, that’s when we started to put up points,” Wright said.
That’s the style Oakdale wants to play under new offensive coordinator Cam Maluchnik, who was on the team’s junior varsity staff last year. It’s a free-flowing system, one that relies on extensive movement and crisp passes to get everybody involved.
Six different Bears found the back of the cage against the Lions, and nine of their goals came in the second half after a slow start to the contest. Oakdale (1-0) found its groove with a three-goal spurt in a two-and-a-half-minute stretch in the third quarter, the last of those coming on a low shot by Phipps.
“We’re definitely moving around a lot more, definitely getting more looks than our previous offenses,” Phipps said.
It gave the Bears a significant possession advantage, too, as they spent most of the second half in the attacking zone. They made clean passes and won nearly every ground ball, finding themselves comfortable with Maluchnik’s system by the end of the night.
Wright scored five times and added four assists, totals he will look to repeat throughout the season as he becomes the center of Oakdale’s attack. But he has a strong supporting cast, led by Phipps, who had a hat trick, and Asher Payne, who had two goals and two assists.
Joe Hathaway, Johann Myles and Nathan Teel also found the back of the net.
“It’s very free-flowing, allows everybody to get their touches, and once we started moving the ball and incorporating everybody, that’s when our offense shined,” Wright said.
Oakdale bulldozed Walkersville down the stretch, but the Lions managed to stay in the contest for three quarters thanks to goalie Wil Muncy, who made nine saves.
Walkersville (0-1) held the Bears down for most of the first half and even scored the game’s first goal on a nice turning shot by Brad Whitehouse. He had a hat trick, while Ethan Guillott had a goal and three assists.
But Oakdale got more in sync as the game progressed, and by the time Wright and Phipps hooked up for those two quick goals early in the fourth quarter, it seemed as if the Bears had been running Maluchnik’s system for longer than one game.
“The guys have done a great job adjusting to the new system and being patient and being disciplined with the ball,” Oakdale coach Dale Kowatch said.
