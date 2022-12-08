Linganore girls basketball player Trinity Lindblade’s shot was a little off the mark.
No shame there. This was a desperation heave she was forced to take from behind half-court because the second-quarter buzzer was about to sound.
And after halftime, she resumed hitting shots closer to the basket. Not that much closer, though.
In the first two minutes of the third quarter, Lindblade nailed two more 3-pointers. She sunk five 3s on the night, some of them taken from well beyond the arc, and finished with a game-high 17 points to help the Lancers pull away from visiting Walkersville for a 57-31 win on Thursday.
This was just Lindblade’s second game with Linganore. She transferred from Thomas Johnson, joining a team with some familiar faces and plenty of new ones.
“I played AAU with a few of them, but a few of them I’m also just meeting,” Lindblade said.
She’s just one of many weapons on a Linganore team that figures to be one of Frederick County’s best. The Lancers have Meg Hummel back after losing her to a broken collarbone injury. And Trysten Colburn, who rejoined the Lancers last season after transferring to Springdale Prep, hit a pair of 3s herself and finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
“I would never leave this team ever again,” she said. “I love this team. It’s a great group of girls.”
The aforementioned Lancers and a slew of others rotated in and out of the lineup all night, allowing Linganore to deploy its most valued asset — a pressure defense designed to frazzle opponents and create turnovers that can lead to fast-break opportunities. The Lancers had 12 steals against Walkersville.
“Since I can go so deep in my bench, we’re going to be up and playing tough defense all year long,” Lancers coach Rachael Easterday said.
Lindblade has already absorbed that philosophy.
“We’re going to just keep preaching defense, defense, defense until we shut people down and lock ‘em up,” she said.
While the Lancers did that very thing on Thursday, with defenders like Lindblade and Cailin Spelman constantly harassing ballhandlers up top and others challenging rushed passes, it was hard to ignore Lindblade’s shooting.
More than once, one of her 3s prompted Walkersville coach Troy Bolyard to call a timeout.
“We know she can shoot from far away, and a couple times we sagged,” he said. “If we get her on the move, then that was better. But when we let her stand there and we sagged on her, then she’s going to pull it up and she’s going to hit.”
Lindblade attributes her shooting ability to spending countless hours working on it outside with her father. She’s tweaked her form over the years.
“When I was younger, it used to just spin off and bounce the other way,” she said. “I fixed my shot so it rotates backwards, so it has a higher chance of going in if it bounces higher.”
She developed a stepback before she grew a little — she’s now 5-foot-6. And her teammates know to look for her.
“If I see Trin shoot, I know it’s going in,” Colburn said. “And even if it doesn’t go in, I’m following and I’m crashing and I can get it back out to her and I know she’ll make it.”
While Linganore is missing point guard Grace Snyder, who tore her ACL over the summer, it has plenty of sources of offense.
“It’s hard. We go so deep on the bench that it depends on who’s hitting that night and who’s playing well and what’s clicking with the five players that are out there, that’s what matters,” Easterday said. “And they understand that, and whoever’s on the floor is playing hard, and that’s all we’re asking of them.”
The scary thing is, many of the Lancers are underclassmen, so they’ve got plenty of basketball left.
Walkersville is younger, though, with just three seniors, six sophomores and a freshman. And that young group’s first two games were against a pair of strong, hard-defending teams — Linganore and Frederick.
“We can’t worry about what somebody else does, we’ve got to get better,” Bolyard said. “We’ve got to rebound, hustle, make great passes, and we’ll go back in the gym tomorrow and we’ll get after it.”
Abby Albertson led the Lions with nine points, and Mia Ogg scored eight. Addison Boram had five rebounds, and Ciara Simms had three assists, including one a nice dish inside to Aayana Teasley in the third quarter.
For Linganore, Hummel had six rebounds, and Julia Mitchell each had five boards.
