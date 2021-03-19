MIDDLETOWN — Zack Keisling is always open, according to Linganore quarterback Timmy Conner.
That was certainly the case for most of the Lancers’ 29-19 road win over Middletown on Friday night, as Keisling made a number of key catches, including one for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter.
“Zack Keisling has been a great find for us,” Linganore coach Rick Conner said. “He’s been with us for three years. We have always played him on defense. He’s a physical freak in the weight room. So, we thought he was a defensive player. We found out during 7-on-7 [in the fall] he was an offensive player.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Keisling was a revelation with the crisp routes that he ran and his ability to separate from defensive backs.
He repeatedly burned Middletown (1-1) on short-to-medium out routes. Then, when the defense started biting on them, he took off deep and snagged a 64-yard touchdown pass from Conner that put Linganore in front 21-13 with 5 minutes, 24 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Later, he pulled in a 9-yard pass on fourth-and-6 to keep a scoring drive alive. Keisling finished with six catches for 104 yards in a run-oriented offense.
“He is a Division I athlete,” Rick Conner said. “He has a Division I scholarship to play lacrosse [at Virginia Military Institute]. He is one of the easier kids I’ve ever had to coach. He just comes to work every day. As a matter of fact, we have to reel him in and say, ‘Hey, slow down.’”
In its first official game action since December 2019, Linganore faced a pretty tough test.
Middletown, which was coming off a 37-0 home win over Brunswick last week, had the size and the strength to hang with the Lancers physically. It also had enough playmakers to keep things interesting on the scoreboard.
Right after Keisling scored his touchdown, Middletown’s Jayson Houck returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Knights answered every Linganore scoring drive until the fourth quarter, when the Lancers’ size, strength and relentlessness with the running game appeared to wear them down a little.
Middletown also hurt its cause by turning the ball over three times.
“I was proud of the way our guys fought physically,” Knights coach Collin Delauter said. “You know, that’s a good team we played, and I know they are thinking the same thing. We just made some mistakes at some costly times, and we just have to get better.”
Beating Linganore requires an extra gear that most teams don’t possess over the duration of four quarters.
It’s one thing to hold star running back Xander McClure (112 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries) and 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end Cole Mitchell (4 catches, 64 yards) in check for most of the game.
Teams must also account for senior running back Brady Domroe (134 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries) and now Keisling and Timmy Conner in the passing game.
“It’s awesome to be out here again,” said Keisling, a senior. “I didn’t think we were going to have a season. We’re very fortunate.”
