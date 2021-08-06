BASEBALL
Jacob Orr, Thomas Johnson, senior, shortstop
Committing to Maryland before playing his first high school game as a freshman, Orr spent his final season at Thomas Johnson demonstrating the kind of skills that garnered a Division I offer years earlier. Hitting in the leadoff spot, Orr batted .455, had a .538 on-base percentage and finished with five doubles, three triples, two homers, 12 runs scored and 15 RBIs. A productive bat wasn't his only contribution for the 10-3 Patriots. He was a sure-gloved shortstop and possessed the speed and cunning to be a threat on the basepaths. Both of those traits were on full display in a game against Linganore on May 26. Orr made an unassisted triple play against the Lancers, surely one of the county's most memorable highlights this season, and later stole home, alertly sprinting to the plate on the throw back to the pitcher.
Boys Lacrosse
Co-Player of the Year
Eric Kolar, senior, Urbana
Kolar helped lead Urbana to its first state title in boys lacrosse with his timely offense and tenacious defense. His numbers don't jump off the stat sheet compared with some of his teammates. But he was a key cog in what the Hawks did on both ends of the field. He finished the season with 15 goals and 17 assists and was one of the team leaders with 10 caused turnovers. He was one of three county players to be named an All-American by Western Maryland US Lacrosse and will continue his lacrosse career at the University of Maryland.
Boys Lacrosse
Co-Player of the Year
Matthew Mancini, senior, Middletown
Mancini made the art of winning the faceoff look effortless, providing what coach Ty Crompton called "an unspeakable advantage" for Middletown. He won 89 percent of the faceoffs he took (176 out of 198), in addition to scoring six goals, scooping up 142 ground balls and registering six assists over nine games for the Knights. He was one of three Frederick County players to be named an All-American by Western Maryland US Lacrosse and will play football in college for Old Dominion University.
Tennis Player of the Year
Kevin Li, senior, Urbana
After dominating in singles for the three years he played at Urbana, Li won his first state title playing with partner Claire Kim in mixed doubles. Li will graduate as one of the most decorated singles players to ever play high school tennis in Frederick County. He won 40 of the 44 matches he played for Urbana, including a pair of county finals and a first-round match at states. He did not drop a game in singles until his final match of the season on June 4 against Middletown.
Track Athlete of the Year
Alex Lombardo, senior, Thomas Johnson
Lombardo established himself as one of the top middle-distance runners in the state, placing second in the 800-meter run for Class 3A at the state track-and-field championships with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 52.48 seconds. His performance at the county championships was one of the best of the Frederick County track and field season, as he won the 400 (51.05), the 800 (2:00.07) and the 1,600 (4:38.12).
Field Athlete of the Year
Jackson Tuomey, senior, Brunswick
Tuomey capped his outstanding senior season and prep career by winning the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), the long jump (20-9¼) and the pole vault (14-6) at the state championships for Class 1A. Soared 15 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault at the county championships and also cleared 15 feet to win the 1A West regional title in the pole vault. He will continue his track and field career at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
