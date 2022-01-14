Football
Offensive Player of the Year
Ethan Arneson, sophomore running back, Linganore
With toughness, speed, patience and vision, the undersized Arneson (5-foot-6, 160 pounds) tore through opposing defenses all season. He proved to be durable, too, carrying the ball 331 times over 13 games for 2,168 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead Linganore to the Class 3A championship game in Annapolis.
Defensive Player of the Year
Chase Schultz, senior lineman, Linganore
A tornado of size, speed, strength and energy, Schultz tormented opposing offenses all season. Rushing in from the interior and the edges of Linganore's defensive line, he lived in opposing backfields. He led the team in sacks and tackles for losses, as the Lancers advanced to the Class 3A championship game for the fourth consecutive time.
Boys Soccer
Offensive Player of the Year
David Diaz, senior midfielder, Tuscarora
The top offensive weapon for Frederick County's top team, he led the talent-laden Titans in goal contributions, finishing with 15 goals and 16 assists to help Tuscarora go 17-1-1, win the Central Maryland Conference title and reach the Class 3A state semifinals. Diaz had a knack for creating scoring opportunities while taking free kicks and corners. He was a Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer All-State first team pick.
Defensive Player of the Year
Tony Lombardi, junior center back, Tuscarora
After being named the Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, when fall sports for the 2020-21 school year were held, Lombardi was once again a dominant force for a Tuscarora team that ranked as Frederick County's best. The center back helped the Titans post nine shutouts and hold opponents to an average of under three shots per game. Lombardi led the Titans in minutes played and even contributed on offense, finishing with four goals and one assist. He was a Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer All-State first team pick and was placed on the 2021 PrepSoccer.net All-American watch list.
Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year
Jack Sears, senior, Linganore
Starting out as Linganore's No. 7 runner his freshman year, Sears was the team's unquestionable No. 1 performer in his final high school season. Sears won the Frederick County Public Schools meet with a time of 16 minutes, 54.78 seconds on the 3.1 mile course at Old National Pike Park, helping the Lancers win the boys team crown. He also won the Central Maryland Conference title and finished seventh in the Class 3A state meet, which was the best showing by a county runner in that race.
Golf
Golfer of the Year
Minh Le, sophomore, Urbana
Competing in his first Frederick County Public Schools tournament, Le won the county individual crown by shooting a one-under par 71 at Clustered Spires. The win helped the Hawks capture their 12th county team crown in 13 years, and Le later helped the Hawks capture their fifth state crown. Le's county title came after his older sister AnPhi Le, accomplished the same feat and was named the Golfer of the Year in the spring of 2021, when fall sports seasons were belatedly held.
Field Hockey
Offensive Player of the Year
Kaitlyn McNerney, senior forward, Urbana
McNerney a knack for producing in clutch situations for Frederick County's top team, scoring crucial goals in close wins over quality Tuscarora and Walkersville teams during the regular season and doing the same thing again against Walkersville in the Central Maryland Conference championship game. The right wing's repertoire included excellent crosses, tipping the ball into the goal while being stationed near the post, stopping a hard-hit ball on the press and taking the ball down the field. She finished with 11 goals (which tied for the team lead) and five assists.
Defensive Player of the Year
Paige Humbert, senior defense, Urbana
With an ability to shut down attackers, Humbert was a key to Urbana's 10 shutouts this season. Her ability to continually prevent the ball from getting past her helped keep pressure off Urbana's goalies. A two-time varsity starter at sweeper, she was also on Urbana's defensive corner unit.
Volleyball
Player of the Year
Tatiana Johnson, senior setter-hitter, Urbana
Johnson was a versatile driving force who helped the 14-4 Hawks go unbeaten against Frederick County teams and reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals. She led Urbana in kills (216) and aces (42), was second in set assists (187), third in digs (167) and also had 10 blocks. She led the Hawks in overall points with 265, which accounted for 30 percent of the team's points this season. The University of South Florida recruit was able to control opponents' offensive options with her serve. Johnson was also tough to block because she was adept at disguising where she planned to hit the ball.
Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year
Carolina Gregory, sophomore, Frederick
Gregory's first full-fledged varsity season turned out to be a historic one. She won the Class 3A state title with a time of 18 minutes, 35.62 seconds, which set the 3A state record and turned out to be the best time posted by any girl — regardless of classification — during the 2021 MPSSAA championships. She also became the first Frederick High girls cross-country runner to win an individual state crown, and that came after she won titles at the Frederick County Public Schools, Central Maryland Conference Spires and 3A West region meets.
Girls Soccer
Offensive Player of the Year
Hannah Claggett, senior forward, Oakdale
Always dangerous with the ball at her feet, Claggett finished the season with 13 goals and eight assists to rank among the leading scorers in Frederick County. Her dynamic offensive ability helped Oakdale finish 15-2-2. The Bears won the Class 3A West Region I championship and advanced to their first state semifinal in seven years.
Defensive Player of the Year
Jasmine Sims, senior center back, Tuscarora
Combining strength, speed and athleticism, Sims proved to be a formidable last line of defense for the Titans, who surrendered just five goals all season on their way to an unbeaten regular season, a second straight Central Maryland Conference championship and an appearance in the Class 3A West Region I championship game. She helped organize the Tuscarora defense and put the clamps on opposing strikers and midfielders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.