SOFTBALL
Spencer Rupinta, Urbana, senior, pitcher
This Virginia Wesleyan-bound left-handed pitcher was the top player for an Urbana team that went 11-2 during the regular season. Working 67 innings, she went 10-1, had a 1.25 ERA, held hitters to a .219 batting average and finished with 94 strikeouts. She also contributed offensively, batting .325 with three doubles, three triples and 10 RBIs. Playing for a young team that included seven sophomores and two freshmen, Rupinta's leadership was another asset for the Hawks. Despite missing her entire junior season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rupinta still managed to pile up 348 career strikeouts.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Isabella Ewine, Middletown, attack
While Middletown possessed a slew of scoring threats, Ewine was the team's offensive quarterback, and her lacrosse IQ helped the Knights go unbeaten in the regular season and reach the state championship game for the first time in program history. She was adept at scoring and distributing, finishing with 30 goals and 52 assists. She also had 35 ground balls, served as a team captain and demonstrated a willingness to do whatever was asked of her. In a 13-10 loss to Queen Anne's in the 2A state final, Ewine had five goals to help the 12-1 Knights come closer than any Frederick County girls lacrosse team ever had to winning a state crown.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jadelyn Coleman, Urbana, senior, defense
Coleman was a cornerstone for a stingy defense that helped Urbana go undefeated during the regular season and reach the state semifinals for the first time in 16 years. Causing 26 turnovers and getting 28 ground balls, Coleman helped the Hawks post a 3.5 goals against average during the regular season. She finished with career totals of 64 caused turnovers and 100 ground balls. Also serving as a team captain, she chipped in on offense by scoring five goals this season. Coleman, who will continue her career at High Point, was part of a trio of Division I-bound seniors who propelled the Hawks — the others were Avery Hines (Stony Brook) and Natalie Voorhees (Pittsburgh).
Track Athlete of the Year
Ella Auderset, senior, Urbana
A versatile runner who shined in just about every event she competed in over the course of a four-year career, Auderset branched out to place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state track-and-field championships for Class 4A. She took second in one of her signature events, the 400 dash (56.79 seconds), at the state meet and ran a leg for Urbana's third-place 4x100 relay team. She will run in college at the University of North Carolina.
Field Athlete of the Year
Sarah Meredith, senior, Frederick
Meredith dominated the shot put and the discus all season, finishing first in both events at every major meet except for the county championships, during which she won the discus and finished second in the shot put. She capped the season and her fine prep throwing career by winning the shot put (36 feet, 9 inches) and the discus (119-10) at the state meet for Class 3A. It was a huge improvement over the previous outdoor season in 2019 that saw her finish 14th and eighth, respectively, in those events at the state meet.
Tennis
Girls Player of the Year
Shloka Tambat, Freshman, Urbana
A poised player who puts a lot of zip on her groundstrokes, Tambat made a huge impact in her first season of high school tennis. She was the top singles player for the top team in the county and won county and regional titles in straight sets, overcoming her only loss during the regular-season in the process. She eventually reached the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament for girls singles.
