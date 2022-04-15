Boys Basketball Co-Player of Year
Timmy Conner, Linganore, senior, guard
Conner served as the sharp-shooting floor general for a Linganore team that finished with one of the best records in school history (19-3) and a second consecutive Central Maryland Conference championship. He set school records for most individual points scored in a season (501), most 3-pointers made in a season (73) and the highest scoring average (22.8). Conner was the catalyst in a pair of come-from-behind victories over the Class 3A state champion Oakdale Bears, as he caught fire down the stretch of each of those games with his shooting. He will continue his basketball career in college at Division II Shippensburg University, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Clay.
Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year
Alex Hawkins, Oakdale, senior, forward
Hawkins rose to the occasion in the biggest moments in leading Oakdale to the first boys basketball state title for a Frederick County team in 23 years. He hit a contested baseline runner at the buzzer to lift the Bears to a one-point win at Tuscarora in the Class 3A West Region I semifinals. He then scored 21 points in their state semifinal victory over Atholton and a team-high 23 in a 61-40 victory over Huntingtown in the state championship game at the University of Maryland's Xfinity Center. Hawkins averaged 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, as the Bears finished their championship season at 21-6 overall.
Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Carmen Kweti, Urbana, senior, forward
With an ability to dominate inside the paint on both ends of the floor, Kweti was a difference-maker for Frederick County's best team. A team captain who will continue her career at Division II Adelphi University, Kweti helped the Hawks go unbeaten during the regular season, win the Central Maryland Conference championship, reach the Class 4A West Region II final and finish with a 22-1 record. Teams that achieve such success rely on more than one player, but Kweti's skill set, including board-crashing and muscling in layups while being heavily defended, stood out on an Urbana team full of pesky guards who like to shoot 3s and drive. In fact, Urbana's shooters often got open looks because opponents focused on containing Kweti inside. A durable player despite banging around in the paint, Kweti started all 23 games and averaged 10.7 points and 11.4 rebounds a game.
Wrestler of the Year
Chad Hoy, Middletown, senior, 220 pounds
Hoy capped a dominant season with his first state title. He was the only Frederick County wrestler to win a state championship this season. Wrestling his best in the biggest matches, Hoy finished the season with a 38-2 record and helped the Knights reach the Class 2A state duals final. During the individual postseason, he registered first-period pins in eight of the nine bouts he wrestled over the course of the Frederick County Public Schools, 2A-1A West regional and state tournaments, including a pin in 56 seconds over Patuxent's Jalon Edwards in the 2A-1A state championship match at 220. His one postseason match that didn’t end with a pin was a 5-0 victory in the state quarterfinals.
Boys Diver of the Year
Kevin Tu, Oakdale, senior
Tu successfully defended his Frederick County diving title this year, winning with a score of 130.60 over six dives to claim the title. While Tu isn't the first repeat county champion in boys diving, his back-to-back titles surely qualify as the most unique set of crowns in county diving history. After winning his first county title in 2020, Tu had to wait two years to win another because coronavirus pandemic restrictions prevented the county from holding a meet last year. But Tu picked right up where he left off two years earlier, topping his 2020 of 124.55.
Girls Diver of the Year
Charlotte Claney, Middletown, freshman
A few years ago, Claney took up diving as part of her rehab process following a gymnastics injury. Once healed, she was far from done with the sport, which she loved and began doing on a year-round basis. The results of such dedication bore fruit this year, when Claney captured the Frederick County Public Schools diving title in her first crack at the crown. Performing her favorite dive, the inward pike, on her final attempt at the county meet, she finished with a score of 158.45.
Boys Co-Swimmer of the Year
Kyle Bumgardner, Thomas Johnson, junior
A holdover from TJ's 2020 county championship team, Bumgardner enjoyed a record-setting season. At the Frederick County Public Schools Championships, he was involved in four county records, setting marks en route to winning the 200-yard IM (1:53.74) and 100-yard breaststroke (57.64) and helping TJ's winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.01) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.61) teams set records. Bumgardner also broke five TJ marks this season.
Boys Co-Swimmer of the Year
Ben Schattenberg, Frederick, senior
After being the 2020 Boys Swimmer of the Year, Schattenberg capped his stellar career by setting a pair of records at the Frederick County Public Schools championships. And both of those records, in the 50-yard freestyle (21.83) and 100-yard backstroke (51.54), had added significance. Ben's father, Blaine Schattenberg, held the county 50-yard mark for 28 years until it was broken by Oakdale's Tim Verby in 2017. The younger Schattenberg vowed to get that title back for his family and made good on the vow. And in the 100 back, Schattenberg broke his own record.
Girls Swimmer of the Year
Sophia Routzahn, Tuscarora, senior
After setting a pair of records at the Frederick County Public Schools championships her freshman year, Routzahn did even better this year, managing the rare feat of setting three records at the county meet. She broke county marks en route to winning the 200-yard IM (2:05.74) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.49). But she also took advantage of a rule that allows county records to be set by swimmers who swim the first leg of a relay. So, swimming lead in the 400-yard relay, Routzahn broke her own county mark in the 100-yard freestyle (53.69). She even topped the existing county record in the 50 free while swimming lead in the 200-yard freestyle relay, but another swimmer that day, Linganore's Peyton Orlando, set the mark by winning the 50 free individual race with a time of 24.24.
Boys Indoor Track Athlete of the Year
Brody Buffington, Catoctin, junior, sprints
Buffington ran some of the fastest times in the nation in the 55-meter dash and was not beaten in the race all season. He set a personal-best time of 6.38 seconds on Jan. 15 at the Kutztown Golden Bear Invitational in Pennsylvania. A little more than a month later, his time of 6.56 seconds was good enough to win the Class 1A state championship. Buffington added a state title in the 300-meter dash, a race he seldom ran in meets over the course of the season. He ran a personal-best time of 36 seconds to win the 1A West regional title in the race before claiming a state title in 37.76 seconds. He also contributed to the team in the shot put, placing sixth in the event at the regional meet, and ran a leg for Catoctin's 4x200 relay team, which placed fifth at the state meet in 1:43.21.
Girls Indoor Track Athlete of the Year
Mikayla Moxley, Linganore, senior, middle distance
Moxley won Class 3A state titles in the 500-meter dash and the 800 run and did not lose a race in either event all season. She won the 500 dash in 1 minute, 20.38 seconds after placing third in the state in the event in 2020. She then defended her state title in the 800 from 2020 with a personal-best time of 2:21.12. Moxley also ran legs for Linganore's 4x800 and 4x400 relays, which placed second and fifth in the state, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.