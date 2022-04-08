THURMONT — Hours before blasting his first walk-off homer and leaving the field with the newly established curtain-call chain around his neck, Dylan Nicholson was working by himself in the batting cage.
The sophomore catcher for the Catoctin High baseball team has faced a bit of a conundrum through the first three weeks of the season.
He wants to stay as aggressive as he can at the plate. But, at times, that can lead him to getting too far out on his front foot. He’s recently had a spate of at-bats where the ball is dribbling off the end of his bat, and suddenly the cleanup hitter in the Cougars’ powerful lineup — and the man that connected for the pivotal home run in their state-championship victory last June — has become an easier out.
“I was having trouble letting pitches get to me,” Nicholson said after Friday’s 11-1 win over Williamsport that ended when his three-run homer sailed over the chain-link fence in left-center, invoking the 10-run rule.
“I was too aggressive getting out on my front foot and hitting little weak ground balls off the end of the bat. ... I want to be aggressive. I don’t want to let the pitcher take control of the at-bat. I want to control the at-bat. So, it’s definitely difficult [to sit back]. But you just have to be patient.”
So, there Nicholson was in the cage Friday, an hour before he was required to show up for the game, according to coach Mike Franklin, working on backspinning balls and letting the pitches come to him a little more.
“When he puts his rear hip on the ball,” Franklin said of the right-handed hitter, “he is pretty good. When he gets out on front foot and hits it, that’s when he struggles, and that’s when he gets himself out.”
Franklin knows that it is important to keep Nicholson hitting because “when he is hitting, we all hit.”
Case in point was Catoctin’s five-run first inning Friday against Williamsport.
Logan Simanski reached on an infield single. Then, Joey McMannis ripped a two-run home run to straightaway center field on a lined shot. Nicholson followed with a triple, and then Garrett Werth immediately homered to left-center.
It was yet another game that saw the Cougars (6-1) get offensive contributions from just about everybody. And the curtain-call chain was getting passed around at a feverish pace.
The chain was devised by assistant coach Will Delauter in the last week or so as a way to celebrate home runs. Baseball players often take curtain calls after hitting homers, hence the name.
In this particular case, a Catoctin player gets to wear a gold chain around his neck after hitting one out of the park.
“Just another way to get some nonverbal energy going,” Franklin said.
The Cougars didn’t even really need the offensive onslaught, as McMannis, their ace senior pitcher, was stifling Williamsport’s offense, striking out 10 and allowing no hits over five innings.
McMannis did not have his usual pinpoint control, as he walked the first batter he faced and then allowed him to score on a couple of passed balls. He wound up walking five overall and hitting a batter.
Williamsport did finally muster its lone hit in the top of the sixth on the first batter that reliever Dalton Williams faced. The play was controversial because the ball appeared to roll to the left of the third-base bag. Franklin came out to offer a mild protest to the home-plate umpire, to no avail.
Then, Williams retired the next three batters he faced.
It marked Catoctin’s fourth one-hitter of the season, according to Franklin. The Cougars have only allowed more than two hits in just one game so far, the coach said.
“Each team takes on a different personality,” Franklin said. “These guys are fun. They practice hard. They never screw around. They are relentless, and they like each other.”
Nicholson, meanwhile, was just happy he made solid contact at the plate.
“What I emphasize is getting the front foot down,” he said. “Not having all my weight on my front foot, but just having it set. My power is at my back hip. When I finally get on [a pitch], I just let my hands release, and it goes.”
