It’s a bit unusual to see No. 95 under center.
For one, it’s a jersey typically given to a defensive lineman, not a quarterback. But Shawn Pelovitz didn’t have much of a say in his number given that he only joined Linganore football’s varsity squad three weeks into fall practice and the available uniforms were running low.
After an injury to backup quarterback Michael Rawlett that left him unable to throw, the sophomore Pelovitz got the call up from JV to slot behind big-armed junior Christian Petruzzello.
“I was just shocked at first and also excited at the same time. I couldn’t believe it was happening. It was just a dream come true,” Pelovitz said.
He’s even seen a little bit of playing time in a couple of the Lancers’ lopsided wins, including Friday’s 44-0 road victory over Thomas Johnson.
And he’s proving himself quite capable of handling backup duties and commanding an offense — Pelovitz has yet to throw an incompletion in nine attempts.
That included a perfect 5-for-5 day in the fourth quarter, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rawlett, who converted to wide receiver in the wake of his injury. It was Pelovitz’s first varsity touchdown, and every pass leading up to it was crisp.
“I feel very comfortable with my team, my line, my receivers. They give good energy and make me feel comfortable in the pocket when I’m playing,” Pelovitz said.
That support extends to the practice field, Pelovitz is refining his form with assistance from Petruzzello and Rawlett. Petruzzello in particular helped Pelovitz make quicker decisions in the pocket, he said.
It was evident in his limited time on the field Friday night.
“He’s practiced great. He plays well. He’s impressed everyone,” Linganore coach Rick Conner said. “We really feel fortunate to have two guys who can sling it pretty good.”
The other is Petruzzello, who has a cannon of an arm that he is still working to refine. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 106 yards through the air, pounding in a pair of touchdowns at the goal line as well.
But even when he’s a bit shaky, as he was at times in the first half, the Lancers (4-4) turned to steady-handed junior running back Ethan Arneson to power them forward. He rushed for 155 yards and three first-half touchdowns, aided by an improved offensive line that had struggled in recent weeks.
“Our O-line was much more physical than they have been in the past few games. They’ve been picking it up a lot, also opening up the holes a lot more for me,” Arneson said. “And then, just getting to the edge and being able to do my own thing out there. Getting past the first level is the hardest part, and they’ve been doing a great job.”
It helped Linganore open a big second quarter lead and put the Patriots (1-7) away in the second half. That let backups see action in the fourth quarter, led by Pelovitz under center.
Though not expecting to be on varsity at the start of the year, Pelovitz looked the part of a starting quarterback, no matter his unusual jersey number.
He’s got a 100 percent completion percentage to prove it. And how long will he keep it up?
“As long as possible,” Pelovitz said.
