URBANA — Persistent pressure on the Linganore goal resulted in 25 penalty corners for the Urbana field hockey team Monday night.
That matched a season-high for the Hawks and was about 10 more than they normally generate.
The high number of corners meant a busy night for sophomore midfielder Kaitlyn Mogar, who holds the important job of passing the ball in on the corners or, in field-hockey parlance, inserting.
“I always wanted to be an inserter. Now that I do it, I love it,” she said after Urbana’s 6-0 victory over the Lancers.
The job comes with a personal twist, however.
“I get nervous,” Mogar said. “I feel like it’s dependent on me if I don’t send in a good ball.”
Mogar, who saw time last year on the varsity team as a freshman, tends to put a lot of pressure on herself. She figured she had carved a nice role for herself as the inserter because, as nerve-wracking as that job was, it still was less self-imposed pressure than taking shots on goal.
“If I could insert, I could still be a big part of the game, but it would be less on the nerves,” she said. “It’s just the spot I enjoy and do the best at.”
Imagine how Mogar felt on two occasions in the second half Monday when, on two of its corners, Urbana designed for the ball to be sent right back to her to take a shot.
She converted both opportunities into goals, though, off feeds from sophomore attack Katelynn Inkman. The goals occurred within a span of three minutes.
Urbana (5-2) scored five of its six goals directly off corners, and Hawks coach AJ Stuart said Mogar “had the game of her life.”
Mogar concurred, saying her nerves went away after the first goal was scored, as they typically do.
“I would say it’s the best I’ve ever done,” she said. “I had my game-face on tonight.”
Urbana played its best game of the season, according to Stuart. The Hawks’ passing was on point, and they defended well, as they often do, limiting the Lancers to one penalty corner and one shot on goal. Both occurred in the final four minutes.
Aside from the pair of goals from Mogar, senior captain Nia Kombe-Jarvis, senior attack Kaitlyn McNerney, junior attack Helena Ortiz and sophomore midfielder/defender Amanda Talbott each found their way into the scoring column for Urbana.
“I am very proud of my team tonight,” Stuart said. “They played like a truly smart passing team. One of the things I said to them pregame was we needed to play our game, and that’s our game.”
