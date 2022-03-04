DAMASCUS — After Damascus missed a foul shot, Oakdale senior Cameron Dorner grabbed the rebound.
Aside from the ball, his team’s fate was now in his hands.
The Bears trailed by one point with 6.1 seconds left in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Oakdale coach Brandon Long had no intention of calling a timeout to draw up a play, not when one of his trusted go-to players already the ball. And Dorner shunned any thought of passing, figuring that could lead to all sorts of chaos.
“I had no other choice but to just go to the rim,” Dorner said.
Dorner quickly dribbled down the floor, slipped to the left of a defender near the foul line and banked in the game-winning layup while getting fouled with 1.2 seconds left, leading the Bears to a 56-55 win over the host Hornets in Friday’s Class 3A state boys basketball quarterfinals.
After his game-winner, which triggered a roar from Oakdale’s nearby student section and produced the last of his game-high 21 points, Dorner intentionally missed the ensuing free throw to kill a little clock time before Damascus called a timeout with .8 seconds left.
The Hornets’ only hope was to heave the inbounds pass toward the other end of the floor, where someone could catch it and quickly shoot. But Oakdale’s Alex Hawkins tipped the pass as time expired to close out the latest in a series of dramatic, down-to-the wire postseason wins for Oakdale.
“Our team’s battle tested, we’re ready for anything,” Dorner said. “We’re going into games as underdogs and we’re always fighting.”
Seeded last in Class 3A, the No. 8 Bears (19-6) will face No. 4 Atholton, a 62-55 winner over Kenwood, in the state semifinals on Tuesday or Wednesday.
This is Oakdale’s fourth trip to the state tournament final four in as many seasons (the MPSSAA didn’t hold playoffs in 2021), and this will be Dorner’s third state semifinal. As a freshman, he was called up to Oakdale’s varsity to fill in for injured guard Tommy Kelley.
“Cam came up and never went back,” Long said.
Since then, Dorner and fellow senior Hawkins have firmly established themselves as the type of players who are capable of taking the team on their back in crucial situations.
And situations don’t get any more crucial than they were when the Hornets’ Mandela Tarke stood at the foul line for a one-and-one situation with 6.1 seconds left and the Bears trailing 55-54. Hawkins and Dorner exchanged glances.
Oakdale teammates and their coaches jump with joy after a nail biting last second score by Cameron Dorner seconds after he score the winning goal and the 3A State Quarterfinal against Damacus Friday night.
“We looked at each other, we knew if either of us got it, we were going,” said Hawkins, who had hit the game-winning shot against Tuscarora in the regional playoffs. “It was one heck of a take.”
Long heard spectators from the stands urging him to call a timeout.
“I think they wanted us to draw something up,” the coach said. “But when you get the ball with five, six seconds left, you want to get the ball into one of our best players’ hands. It’s going to be Alex and Cam.”
When Dorner got the ball, Long yelled “Go!”
“We wanted him to get a head full of steam because he’s so tough to defend, he’s so strong and quick and athletic,” Long said. “I knew once he got in there to the paint, we had a shot. And not only did we have a shot, but he finished through contact.”
That contact, which sent Dorner hurtling toward the padded wall behind the basket, prevented him from seeing the biggest basket of his career.
“I didn’t even see it go in,” said Dorner, who knew he made it when he heard Oakdale’s fans cheering.
That basket capped yet another late-game spurt from Dorner. After scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Bears squeak past Thomas Johnson in the regional championship game, he scored Oakdale’s final nine points on Friday.
“I’m conditioned well,” Dorner said. “I’m ready to play all four quarters, and I’m a second-half guy.”
His heroics came on a night when the Bears jumped out to a 17-0 lead, only to see the Hornets battle back by getting clutch 3-pointers from players like Tarke and Joey Lutz and disrupting Oakdale’s offensive flow by trapping up top in their 1-3-1 zone.
Long admitted it would be great if the Bears avoided such lulls after getting off to strong starts. Then again, they’re now closing out games after seeing wins slip away earlier in the season.
“We lost two or three of those games in overtime and some people were like, ‘Maybe Oakdale’s finished,’” Long said. “We kind of like having that chip on our shoulder.”
Hawkins had 16 points and five rebounds, and Dorner had five assists. Sophomore Dominic Nichols had another big night, getting eight points and 13 rebounds, and Cainan Schmidt had five rebounds. And Evan Austin, who Hawkins called the best defender in Frederick County, had eight points and four steals.
