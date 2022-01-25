Whether his team is facing a double-digit deficit or has multiple players plagued with foul trouble, Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie doesn’t fret.
“These are seniors that have been around for four years, and we’re very lucky,” Abercrombie said Tuesday night outside his home gym.
That trust is well-received from his players, and they rewarded their coach with yet another come-from-behind victory over Oakdale.
Timmy Conner scored 12 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lancers received timely 3-point shooting when they sorely needed it, fighting past the Bears 48-43 in a physical, defensive struggle that more resembled a contest that takes place deep in the postseason.
The decisive stretch of the contest occurred after Oakdale’s Cameron Dorner spun through the lane to give his team a 38-37 advantage with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining. Linganore then scored the next eight points, getting a pullup jumper from Mason Porter, a runner from Ryan Lang along the right baseline and an NBA-range 3-pointer from Conner outside the top of the key.
However, the Lancers’ ability to stay within striking distance when it appeared the Bears might run away with the contest proved more valuable on a day when both teams struggled from the field.
Linganore (11-1) watched Oakdale (9-4) score the first 11 points of the contest but responded by scoring nine of the next 10, as Conner started the spurt with a 3-pointer.
The Bears’ Alex Hawkins, who finished a team-high 14 points, rattled off six straight points in the second quarter to reestablish the Bears’ 10-point lead. The Lancers, who collected nine 3-pointers, responded with back-to-back 3s from Porter and Cole Stansbury.
A Hawkins basket with 2:05 left in the third quarter gave Oakdale a 12-point lead, but Linganore again responded from deep, with Lang and Porter hitting consecutive shots from behind the arc.
Conner said a mid-December victory over the Bears on the road during which the Lancers erased a 17-point deficit instilled a high level of confidence that hasn’t wavered.
“Just like how it happened in the beginning of the year, it’s the same mentality every game: Whatever happens, we’re just going to keep playing to the end and see what happens,” Conner said. “It’s worked out for us most times. We’ve been pretty successful at it.”
With the Lancers trotting out four starters who have the ability to shoot well from beyond the arc, when they face a double-digit deficit, they feel as if they’re just a shot or two away from charging right back into contention.
“We’re never really out of a game,” Abercrombie said.
Abercrombie often keeps his players in games even when they run into foul trouble.
Conner picked up his second foul with 6:16 left in the second quarter, prompting Abercrombie to jump out of his chair on the bench and shout out: “Timmy, be smart! You have two.”
Conner played the rest of the quarter without drawing another foul. Abercrombie said he takes the same approach with the rest of his seniors, including Porter, who entered the second half with two fouls.
“It makes you focus, and it’s good that you have trust from the coach, and it gives you even more confidence,” said Porter, who scored 14 points.
If they ever found Hawkins or Dorner driving past them and headed toward the rim, Porter and Conner had confidence in post player Andrew Young defending the rim in the fourth quarter. He often did, and in the process, he cleaned up on the defensive boards, limiting second-chance points.
“My job defensively and offensively is to get offensive and defensive rebounds,” Young said. “I’ve got to do my job and help the team win.”
Both teams struggled from the field, with the Bears going 3-for-11 in the final quarter.
Dorner finished with 12 points for Oakdale.
“I thought we played really well for three, three and a half quarters,” Oakdale coach Brandon Long said. “We just didn’t execute at the end. We had some good looks, we just didn’t finish.”
