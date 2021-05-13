MIDDLETOWN — After Thursday’s game, Brunswick softball player Allyssa Albright had an ice bag on her left shin.
That’s where she got nailed by a hard-hit ball while pitching during the fifth inning.
Fortunately for the Railroaders, the incident didn’t force Albright to leave the game. While Brunswick had others who could pitch, it only dressed nine players.
“Sometimes you just have to be a bigger person and walk it off, honestly,” Albright said. “Coming in with nine players, it’s really a big deal to take care of yourself. When you’re hurt, you’re hurt. But if you can get back on the field, that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Brunswick isn’t blessed with depth, but the players it does have are quite capable of producing wins.
Jumping out to an early six-run lead, the Railroaders improved to 3-1 by beating host Middletown 8-3 on Thursday.
Not a bad start for a program forced to play games with a dugout that is empty or near-empty.
“We only have 18 players for JV and varsity,” Brunswick coach Kevan Rabat said. “So if somebody from JV has to play on varsity, then that’s going to leave a problem at JV. We didn’t bring a sub today.”
They brought plenty of productive bats, though, starting with Ellen Stockman’s. The senior, who finished with two hits, belted a three-run homer to highlight Brunswick’s four-run rally in the third inning.
Stockman also threw four scoreless innings — she worked the first three innings and the seventh — benefiting from an effective drop curve. Having a rapport with catcher Emily Stockman, who is her sister, helped.
“We have a good bond, she knows what I like to throw,” Ellen said.
In between her pitching stints, Ellen Stockman played third base and shortstop when players who manned those positions, Albright (third base) and Amber Kent pitched.
“She’s awesome,” Rabat said of Stockman. “They’re all awesome. I couldn’t be any happier with the group of girls we have.”
Seven of those players returned from a Brunswick team that reached the Class 1A state semifinals in 2019. Of course, their roles have changed.
Two years ago, Albright was a right fielder coming off an admittedly “shaky” freshman season. Now, she’s a dependable third baseman and a quality pitcher.
At third on Thursday, she snagged a sharp grounder and threw to first for a 5-3 putout that ended a Middletown threat in the third inning. And as a pitcher, she used her change-up and curve to throw two scoreless innings.
Albright was coming off Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Tuscarora, when she threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a hard-luck loss.
Rather than being frustrated by the setback, Albright was motivated.
“We’re really excited to play the rest of the season, we’re excited where it will take us,” she said.
Emily Stockman had three hits. Carly Bruchey had two hits and three RBIs. Albright had two hits.
Middletown rallied for three runs in the sixth. Chloe Saunders led the way, lining a two-run double that fell near the left-field line.
Middletown also had defensive highlights. First baseman Ashlynn Routzahn sprinted and caught a foul ball near the fence in front of Middletown’s dugout, and second baseman Taylor Broadbent (who was the starting pitcher) made a diving stop and nabbed Shelby Johnson at first base.
Routzahn had three hits, including a double. Saunders, Kayla Carr and Caroline Hanson each had two hits.
Middletown fell to 2-2 but it continued to see signs of improvement. Striking out six times, the Knights consistently put the ball in play.
“That’s the beginning, let’s get these bats cranking, and they started to wake up a little bit tonight,” said Middletown coach Charley Toms, who praised Brunswick. “A lot of talent there, and they found more holes than we found.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.