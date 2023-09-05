THURMONT – Tuscarora volleyball’s Tuesday began with minor disappointment.
The Titans had drummed up hype for their first home game of the season, organizing a pregame team meal and getting significant student section support. But all that was cast aside as their gym, which lacks air conditioning, was far too hot to host a match.
Fortunately, its opponent had a cooler venue, and Tuscarora’s home match soon turned into an unplanned road trip to Catoctin High. Yet, the Titans ultimately broke little sweat in a season-opening sweep, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24.
“People come to our gym and tell us it’s the hottest one they go to,” Tuscarora senior hitter Kyra Brockett said. “So we play in a lot of really hot environments, and [coach Zach Brown] pushes us in those environments to play the best that we can. When we come out to game situations, the expectation is to play that hard no matter what.”
That the Titans (1-0) did, opening each set with at least a six-point run and often closing just as strong.
Hitter Lillian King bookended the contest with well-placed kills, wrapping up a Tuscarora debut that saw her and fellow freshman Zayna Brooks immediately inject energy into the rotation as Day One starters.
“They bring a great energy, a great attitude. They fit right in,” Brown said. “They have that mentality of, ‘Because I got pulled up, I want to make sure I’m showing everybody why.’”
For Brooks, that looked like a team-best five aces, including three in a row as part of the match’s opening salvo, and 16 assists. She was effective in her sets and displayed immediate chemistry with her hitters.
For King, that looked like a consistent impact all over the floor. She had a team-leading 10 kills, to go with eight digs, and credited her team’s tight bond with easing her and Brooks’ transition to the high school floor.
“It was so much fun. I love playing with this team,” King said. “They’re all so supportive about everything. They all cheer us on. It’s so much fun playing with them. They’re just so supportive and so sweet about everything.”
King and Brooks weren’t the only new faces on the Titans’ side.
Brown won his first game as Tuscarora’s head coach after coming over from Thomas Johnson. He said he’s trying to install a highly competitive mindset in his players and have them speed up the game.
Both were immediately evident Tuesday, particularly down the stretch in the third set as Catoctin closed in.
“Just their mentality today to come out like every single point was 24-24, I think that’s really the big difference,” Brown said. “You could really tell at the end when the game got close that they’re fighting every single point like they should be.”
It was also Cougars coach Shaun Calhoun’s first game at Catoctin, as well as the first varsity game for much of his sophomore-heavy squad.
The Cougars (0-1) graduated nine seniors last year and thus field an extremely young and inexperienced team. Calhoun acknowledged this will be a building year, but he said he appreciated his team’s fight.
It showed flashes of cohesive play, especially in the third set when the Cougars rallied to force a 24-24 tie.
“Every set, we gave up a six- or seven-point lead from the beginning … and then all of a sudden, they started firing and started setting up an offense and stopped making their own mistakes,” Calhoun said. “It’s a year where these girls are gonna get more experience, so next year, we’ll be pushing and getting better and getting better.”
That will also be true for the Titans, who came out hot and never stopped to notch an early intracounty victory.
Even with the sudden change in venue, the cancellation of team festivities and a still stuffy, if less hot, gym, it proved to be little sweat.
“They took it and ran with it,” Brown said.
NOTES: Brockett had eight kills and nine digs for Tuscarora. Regan Byrd had 19 digs, and Marianna Bright had four blocks. Colleen Catania registered eight kills and six digs. Aria Calhoun paced Catoctin with 10 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Grace Keller, Abbey Shaffer and Aubrey Calhoun each recorded two aces. Alex Potter had a team-high 17 assists.
