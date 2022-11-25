Urbana North Point Semifinal
Buy Now

Urbana’s Addison Steigner attempts to run through North Point’s Vincent Phillips after catching a pass during the Class 4A state semifinal at Urbana High School on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — This wasn't the end for Keegan Johnson, Riley Smith and the 18 other seniors on the Urbana High football team. They still have the rest of this school year together, and many of them can still chase a state championship during the spring baseball season.

But, as the tears flowed and hugs were shared between players and coaches Friday night following a 17-0 home loss to North Point in a Class 4A-3A state semifinal, it sort of had that feeling for the Hawks.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription