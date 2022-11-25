URBANA — This wasn't the end for Keegan Johnson, Riley Smith and the 18 other seniors on the Urbana High football team. They still have the rest of this school year together, and many of them can still chase a state championship during the spring baseball season.
But, as the tears flowed and hugs were shared between players and coaches Friday night following a 17-0 home loss to North Point in a Class 4A-3A state semifinal, it sort of had that feeling for the Hawks.
"You spend so much time with this group of guys. You spend so much time with the coaches, on the field, off the field," said Johnson, the team's starting quarterback who passed for more than 2,000 yards this season and came within a whisker of setting the Frederick County Public Schools record for touchdown passes in a season with 31.
"You know [the season] is going to end. It just sucks when it finally comes."
This Urbana team finished 11-2 and advanced farther than any had since 2012. It was two wins shy of claiming its first state title since 2010.
But the Hawks hadn't faced many defenses as good as North Point's all season, and they couldn't get much of anything going offensively, generating 116 total yards.
The Eagles (10-3) — big, strong, fast and physical on that side of the ball — have yet to allow a point through four playoff games. They will meet Arundel (10-2), a 6-0 winner over Dundalk in the other 4A-3A semifinal, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Annapolis for the state title.
"They had a good defense for our offense," said Smith, who was held without a catch after piling up more than 800 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this season, catching balls from Johnson, one of his best friends.
"They just played deep," Smith said of North Point. "They didn't let us get big plays, and that's kind of what we've thrived off of all year."
It wasn't just that the Eagles played deep. Their linemen and linebackers were consistently in Urbana's backfield, which robbed Johnson of time and didn't give the Urbana running backs much space.
Johnson said the Hawks had faced "nothing close to them" all season, referring to the North Point defense.
Offensively, the Eagles didn't complete a single pass. They attempted three. But they didn't really have to throw with the proficiency of their defense and their running game.
"Without question, they are pretty good," Urbana coach Brad Wilson said. "You might be looking at the state champs right there."
Still, the setback could not take the complete shine off all the Hawks accomplished this season.
Wilson feels the bar has been raised for future Urbana teams, and the players now know what it takes to get this far.
"I mean, this is the most fun I've ever had in high school," said Smith, who is also the star shortstop and leadoff hitter for Urbana's baseball team. "I don't think anything can beat this. I don't really care that much that we lost. I am just said that it's over."
