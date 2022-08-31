Thomas Johnson football coach Bobby Humphries contemplated making cuts this month.
Three years after his program couldn’t field a team because there was not enough interest, Humphries is no longer in desperate search of bodies to fill out his roster.
“Now we need a standard of football player that has the dedication and the work ethic and the commitment that we are looking for,” said Humphries, who has close to 100 kids in his program, including 49 on the varsity team.
Other football programs across Frederick County find themselves in similar positions.
Frederick High football coach Kevin Pirri, who was hurting for players much like TJ not that long ago, also has more than 100 kids in his program. He was forced to make a cut for the first time in his eight-year tenure at the school.
“It was awful,” he said.
Meanwhile, Oakdale has more football players than it has ever had with more than 130 kids. Linganore is just shy of its record number with 141. Brunswick is up by about 25 kids, Middletown by 10 to 15. Even Tuscarora is reporting an increase — the varsity team is up 14 players from last season — despite its struggles in recent seasons.
With another high school season set to kick off Friday night, football in Frederick County appears to be as healthy as it has ever been.
There presently aren’t enough helmets for kids who want to play high school football in the county, fueled in large part by the national helmet shortage.
“I think parents really wanted to seize the opportunity to see their kids get out and involved in something good, something positive,” Linganore coach Rick Conner said. “After the last two years, there’s a renewed sense of urgency to get them involved with something positive.”
The popularity of the sport in Frederick County flies in the face of the national narrative and reams of scientific data about head injuries that suggest the sport has become too dangerous and that parents are now far more leery of allowing their children to play.
HealthDay News published a study in April that showed half of the 4,000 U.S. adults surveyed felt that tackle football was inappropriate for children.
But that attitude is not prevalent in Frederick County, where youth football programs are bursting at the seams, keeping the 10 public high schools well-stocked with young talent.
With the advancements in helmet technology and improved tackling techniques, many coaches in the county feel the stigma about the dangers of football is not as great as it once was.
“I think the media is not pushing it anymore,” Humphries said. “They had other stuff to talk about. They had COVID to talk about.”
Humphries pointed out that many of the big hits that were used to sell football nationally decades ago are now illegal. So, they aren’t being seen as much by the younger generation.
Coaches in Frederick County regularly attend seminars every year about player safety and better tackling techniques.
And the helmet technology has improved to the point that they are much more expensive and hardly resemble the helmets of old.
“Gosh, if you were going to invest in a stock, that should have been it,” Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said about helmets.
Smith said that football helmets “are like space helmets now.”
“They are crazy,” he said.
There are other reasons why so many kids are playing football in Frederick County. It’s not just that some parents feel the game is getting safer or was never that dangerous.
For one, school enrollments are increasing dramatically across the board ahead of reclassification next year.
Oakdale, which straddled the line between Class 2A and 3A for a long time, is now pushing 4A status. So are Linganore and Frederick High, two longtime 3A schools, and Thomas Johnson, which used to be a 4A school before dropping to 3A.
Presently, Urbana is the only school in 4A, the largest classification for Maryland public schools.
With larger schools, coaches theoretically have a larger pool of players to draw from. Cutting players might become more of a norm than a rarity.
Plus, after two-plus years of being cooped up at home due to the pandemic, kids are just anxious to get outside and participate in activities with their friends. Many are turning to sports like football.
“Parents want their kids out of the house,” Conner said. “Get off the phone. Get off the computer. Go interact with people. Have someone reinforce what you are doing.”
So, how will all this excess translate on the field? Will it improve the quality of the football on Friday nights?
“I think it will,” Humphries said. “You have higher skilled athletes across the board. So, now our No. 2s can actually give our No. 1s some actual work. So, instead of having 11 good football players, now you have 22 good football players.”
