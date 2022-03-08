SILVER SPRING — This time the buzzer-beater didn’t even matter.
With time running out in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Class 3A boys basketball semifinal, Oakdale’s Alex Hawkins unfurled an 18-foot jumper near the top of the key that dropped through just as time expired.
This sort of thing has become routine during this postseason run for the buzzer-beating Bears, with Hawkins hitting a baseline runner at the buzzer to sink Tuscarora’s hopes in the regional semifinals and Cameron Dorner going coast-to-coast for the winning layup at the buzzer to break Damascus’ hearts in the state quarterfinals.
But this latest feat of final-second wizardry merely gave Oakdale its biggest lead (22 points) in a totally dominant, 66-50 victory over Atholton at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, arguably the Bears’ most-complete game of the season in their most important one to date.
Once the shot fell, Hawkins and his teammates waved their arms as they headed to the bench, imploring the already boisterous Oakdale cheering section to get even louder as the Bears moved a win away from their first state championship.
“It’s up there,” Hawkins said in assessing where the overall team performance ranked over the course of the 26 games the Bears (20-6) have played this season.
The state semifinal round had been a bit of a bugaboo for Oakdale, which had dropped its last three appearances in the final four of its classification. The Bears were denied the chance to advance beyond the semifinals in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This marked the seventh time they had reached the state semis over the last decade, and Thursday’s 8 p.m. 3A championship game against Huntingtown in College Park at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center will be just their second appearance in the final. The other one occurred in 2014.
“It’s a different season,” Oakdale coach Brandon Long said. “A lot of people [point to the losses]. But we have also lost to the state champion probably almost every year if you go back and look at those numbers. ... I think this one is so sweet because a lot of people probably didn’t think we’d be here with the hiccups we took at the beginning of this year.”
The Bears exorcised multiple demons in one fell swoop Tuesday. They also had trouble closing out opponents over the course of the season after getting off to their typical fast start.
But that went by the wayside, as did the semifinal hurdle, as Oakdale ripped apart Atholton’s zone from start to the finish.
Dorner, who finished with 24 points, and Hawkins, who had 21, both said after the game they could get pretty much any shot they wanted.
Oakdale took a big early lead, as usual, and Atholton never got within 12 points for the duration of the second half.
“We said today was going to be different,” Hawkins said. “[Atholton] is a good team. But the way we have been playing, I have all the confidence in my team. I told my guys right before the game in our huddle that, if we sit down and strap up, we’ll come out here and surprise them and win by double digits. That’s exactly what I said, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Sophomore forward Dominic Nichols also helped set the tone for Oakdale with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, including an emphatic one near the end of the game.
“He doesn’t get enough credit for his defensive positioning,” Long said of Nichols. “He doesn’t leave his feet. Straight vertical plain. In great position to rebound. That’s pretty huge for a 10th grader.”
Now, the Bears hope it will be different Thursday against Huntingtown, which pulled out a 63-61, double-overtime win over City College on Thursday in the other 3A semifinal.
“I just know they are crazy athletic. Pace. They are long. They like to force the tempo and turn you over,” Long said.
