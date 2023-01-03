WALKERSVILLE — These days, even Oakdale boys basketball coach Brandon Long is carrying an ice bag out of the gym and applying it to the top of his head on occasion.
It’s emblematic of the way the Bears are having to win games this season, with defense, determination and maximum effort being the common denominators.
“Ever see me play zone before?” Long asked after the Oakdale defense was just good enough for a 43-40, wire-to-wire road win over Walkersville on Tuesday night.
The Bears (3-4) never led by double digits. They managed just six points in the fourth quarter. And they only attempted five free throws over the entire game.
Yet they still came away feeling like it was their best overall performance of the season — a win over a team that had lost just once previously — thanks to the defense.
“It was far from perfect,” Long said. “Forty-three points isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire. But we found a way to win in a tough place to play against a great team.”
The jarring thing for Long, his staff, his players and the Oakdale fans is the way the Bears are having to win these games.
Defense has always been a part of that equation. But Oakdale has always had one or more players who could fill it up on the offensive end, including a 2,000-point scorer in Zach Thomas.
This team uses more of a committee approach to score, and the leading scorer can be someone different in every game.
On Tuesday, it was senior forward Jordan Chaney, who finished with 13 points.
Evan Austin, the team’s true defensive stopper for multiple seasons running, finished with 12, and fellow senior guard Will Rodriguez added 10.
Austin rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter, which forced him out of the game, and he was also wearing an ice pack by the end of the night. Though, he insisted he was fine.
Last season, Oakdale averaged almost 70 points a game on its way to the Class 3A state championship.
So far this season, that number is right around 50. Yet the team feels it is pretty close to hitting its stride.
“We love sitting down and scrapping and playing good defense,” Austin said. “Turnovers, fast breaks, we get energy off of that. It really gets us going.”
Walkersville (6-2), which suffered its only prior loss to unbeaten Frederick in a close game, could never quite get over the hump Tuesday.
The Lions trailed 14-7 after the first quarter. But they closed to 24-19 after the second and 37-34 after the third.
On six occasions in the second half, they trailed by a single point, and they had numerous possessions in the fourth quarter to either tie the game or take the lead.
“I think we’ve got to be a little bit tougher in late-game situations,” Walkersville coach Mike Mathis said. “I don’t think we handled their defense, at times, real well.”
The Lions were able to get their big guys, 6-foot-6 Shey Awuwoloye and 6-foot-4 Kenyon Johnson, going in the second half. Awuwoloye finished with a game-high 15 points and was his team’s only scorer in double figures. Johnson added eight points.
But Mathis thought the Lions played too timidly on the perimeter for most of the game.
“I knew it would be a grind against them,” he said. “They are a great defensive team. I feel we are a great defensive team. We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and making plays at the end of the game.”
