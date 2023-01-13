Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
With a double-digit lead, Oakdale's basketball team didn't need any more points in the final seconds of Friday's game against Frederick.
That's why Bears junior guard Skai Bayless planned to simply hold the ball as the clock ticked down. But one of her nearby teammates, Alisa Ortiz, realized Oakdale was on the verge of committing a shot-clock violation a few seconds before the final buzzer sounded.
"She said, 'Shoot it, Skai," Bayless said. "So, I just threw it up."
Bayless' shot, taken at least 30 feet from the basket, swished through the net just before the shot clock horn sounded with four seconds left in the fourth quarter.
It was a fitting finish to a night that saw the Bears do plenty of damage from beyond the arc, shaking shooting woes they've endured at times this season. Bayless' heave was Oakdale's 10th 3-pointer of the game, and all those long-range shots from players like her and Ortiz helped the Bears turn what had been a close game into a 63-43 win over the host Cadets.
It was the 200th win for Oakdale's program, which started in the 2010-11 season, and all of those victories have come under coach Rob Healy. It also came against a Frederick team that was coming off a huge upset win over Urbana, not that the Bears (8-3, 5-1 CMC Spires) needed any extra incentive to get up for this one.
"I was feeling the heat today," Ortiz said. "I felt like this was kind of a bigger rivalry than it seems. Just kind of felt hot coming into the game."
Ortiz, who had a game-high 20 points, hit five 3-pointers. Bayless, who finished with 18 points, hit three 3s.
Scenes from Oakdale vs. Frederick basketball at Frederick High School on Friday.
Katina Zentz
Entering the third quarter with a 30-26 lead, the Bears used three 3s — two from Ortiz and one from Bayless — and a turnover-producing defense to fuel a 13-6 run that gave Oakdale a double-digit lead it never relinquished.
Pesky defense is something the Bears (8-3, 5-1 CMC Spires) can count on pretty much every night. Hitting shots from the perimeter hasn't been nearly as commonplace.
"We've been waiting for a game where we actually make some shots," Healy said. "We've had games this year where we took like 60-plus shots and we're making in the teens. For whatever reason, the ball's just not going in.
"So tonight it was great to see some of those shots fall, and you see the momentum that you get when you make those shots, it helps our defense. It was great. The girls, credit to them, they played really well tonight."
Taylor Berger and Alexis Rowe each hit a 3 for the Bears. Rowe is a post player, one who spent a good portion of the game battling in the paint with Frederick big Aubree Murray, but she's shown an ability to hit outside shots.
"Alexis has range, we see it in practice," Healy said. "That's one of those where, is it going to translate to the games? And tonight she hit some big shots."
Perimeter shooting was just one of many assets in Bayless' arsenal on Friday. She also had eight assists, six rebounds and five steals, showing she's fully recovered after missing last season with an ACL injury in her right knee.
"It was hard to watch," she said when asked about last season. "But it gave me different perspective. I was able to be kind of like a coach almost."
"She's got great ability, a natural IQ," Healy said. "She made some really nice passes. She knows where the ball needs to go at what time. I'm excited that she's an Oakdale Bear."
The Bears are also glad to have Rowe back after she also was sidelined last season with an ACL injury. Rowe finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks and four assists. Berger had five rebounds.
This was Oakdale's fourth straight win. As usual, the Bears leaned heavily on their defense, which focused on trying to contain Frederick's Sydney Huskey. Oakdale even face-guarded the junior guard at times.
"That's the respect you pay somebody that can put up 30 in a game," Healy said. "She's done that to us before. So absolutely she was the focal point of what we were trying to do defensively."
Huskey finished with a team-high 16 points. Murray had 11 points and five blocks.
