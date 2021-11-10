After 11 weeks of heavyweight battles, Oakdale’s football team is preparing for a rematch of its most scintillating one to date.
Hardened by an unforgiving schedule, easily the toughest one a Frederick County football team faced this season, the Bears head to Linganore on Friday night for a Class 3A West semifinal and another round with the Lancers.
Their first encounter was the Game of the Year in the county so far and will be long remembered by those who participated in or witnessed it.
Linganore (9-0) prevailed 54-53 when Oakdale’s two-point conversion pass in overtime skipped short of its intended target.
The memory stirs mixed emotions within Oakdale’s team. While everyone is glad to have participated in such an epic encounter in front of a big crowd, the sting of the loss has not dissipated entirely.
“I’m glad we lost that game because now we have something to play for,” said senior receiver Cameron Dorner, who finished that game with eight catches — many of the spectacular variety — for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the final 3 minutes, 27 seconds of regulation.
Dorner caught a scoring pass in overtime to pull the Bears within a point. But he was cramping badly and had to come out of the game. He was not on the field for the game-deciding 2-point conversion.
“It’s kind of like motivation now,” he said of his team falling just short. “We want to get them back.”
Oddly enough, after facing their meat grinder of a schedule, the Bears (6-4) are as healthy as they have been all season, according to coach Kurt Stein.
They have welcomed back two starting defensive linemen and a middle linebacker that did not play in the previous meeting with Linganore.
In a prior season not that long ago, Stein would have never signed off on a schedule of this magnitude.
There was the opening-week game against South Hagerstown, a perennial 3A West playoff team, followed by three consecutive games against Frederick County stalwarts, Walkersville, Middletown and Linganore.
That was followed by a trip to Cumberland on Oct. 2 for a Saturday game against seven-time 1A champion Fort Hill and then a home game against former state champion and two-time runner-up Gwynn Park.
The regular season concluded with games at Urbana and vastly improved Frederick and a home game with Tuscarora.
Before the playoffs expanded in 2019, one or two losses might have been enough to knock teams from playoff contention in certain seasons.
But the combination of playoff expansion and the difficulty Stein had in finding teams willing to play Oakdale made him more comfortable with the schedule that was ultimately put together.
In some ways, he was left with little choice.
“I think teams would rather schedule a game they know they are going to win rather than schedule a game that might be a coin flip or when they might be considered an underdog,” he said of the difficulty in finding opponents.
Oakdale had high points and low points as it navigated its challenging path, displaying an inconsistency not uncommon with a young team that starts five sophomores and a freshman.
But, as the Bears opened the playoffs last week in Rockville, there was little doubt in anyone’s mind they were battle-tested.
“I think what the toughness of the schedule did, even though at times it made it difficult on us, was showed us who we need to be at this time of year,” Stein said. “Last week was probably the best game we’ve played all year [in a 43-6 victory over Rockville], and I think it might be a by-product of that.
“I think our kids know what it takes to win a football game against a good team.”
That ability will certainly be put to the test against Linganore, which rang up more than 350 rushing yards in the previous meeting this season.
“I told our guys that in life you don’t always get a second chance. But, in this particular time, they do,” Stein said. “So, it’s about what they are willing to do to take advantage of that second chance.”
