Nothing is being taken for granted at Oakdale.
The Bears return most of their best players from a team that came within one win of completing a somewhat improbable run to a state title last December.
Two of their primary roadblocks to a championship — Frederick, a team that walloped them on their home field during the regular season, and Damascus, the team that handled them in the Class 3A championship game — have moved into different classifications.
The stage is set for them to make another deep run and possibly bring home the program’s second state title, following the one they rolled to in 2018.
But their schedule makes it far from a formality. No one around the program is under the delusion that they’ll just flip on the lights, roll out the balls and make it happen.
“We play [last season’s unbeaten 2A champions] Milford Mill [on the road] in Week 1. That should take care of that,” coach Kurt Stein said. “We play one of the best teams in the entire state Week 1. There really can’t be any complacency.”
Following Milford Mill, Oakdale (11-3 last season) faces traditional 1A power Allegany at home in Week 2, Frederick, the unbeaten team it knocked out of the playoffs last season, in Week 3 on the road and then Linganore, which figures to be a 3A rival this season, at home in Week 4.
Two of the Bears’ final three games are against traditionally strong Frederick County foes Urbana and Walkersville. If they don’t play well, Stein figures they could lose to just about anyone on their schedule.
“The one thing a tough schedule does is it doesn’t allow you to get complacent,” he said. “If we are complacent against Linganore or Frederick or Walkersville or Urbana or Milford Mill, we are going to lose.”
Oakdale is well-equipped to handle pretty much anything it may face.
Quarterback Evan Austin, the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year last season, is back after accounting for more than 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns as a runner and a passer. He enters his senior season expecting to do more of the same.
Dom Nichols, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior defensive end, and Hunter Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior receiver, also return.
All three players delivered during Oakdale’s playoff run last season, and all three made their college commitments official within the span of a week over the summer.
Nichols landed the most high-profile gig with the University of Michigan. Thompson will be headed to Ohio University. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Austin is going to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte to play receiver, a position he previously played in high school.
Oakdale grew and got better as the season went on last fall, and no player personified that growth more than Thompson.
The team’s No. 2 receiver as a sophomore, he emerged as a reliable big-play threat as a junior last season and led the county in receptions (59), yards (959) and was tied for the most receiving touchdowns (11).
“I knew I would have to step up, and I definitely think I did,” Thompson said. “I improved on everything, getting faster, stronger, better route running, everything.”
With his size and strength, Thompson will be a hard receiver to cover. He’s tough to jam on the line of scrimmage, and he has the ability to leap and reach over defenders to make the grab.
"You are going to be hard pressed to find a better receiver in the state of Maryland, if you ask me," Stein said. "And he is head and shoulders better this year than he was last year. He is an elite route runner now. He is so crisp and so good. He has gotten better with contested balls. He's packed on some size. He's learning to play all the finer points of the position. He's going to be a handful."
Senior Daniel Joseph will once again be the team's featured running back. Joseph was off to a good start last year before a helmet slammed into his side on a Week 3 carry against Middletown, fracturing a rib and puncturing a lung. He missed the rest of the season.
"Yeah, it was tough," Joseph said. "I wanted to keep that starting spot and be more involved."
The offensive line is a work in progress, as the Bears have to replace three starters, including a couple of standouts in center Josh Crummitt, the team’s captain and emotional leader, and right tackle Chase Haught, who protected the blind side of the left-handed Austin.
But the team feels it is solid to exceptional just about everywhere else.
“We have been [to a state final] before. We know what it’s like,” Thompson said. “So, there’s definitely a lot of motivation going into the season.”
Fact Box
Region: Class 3A West. State championships: 1. Coach and record with team: Kurt Stein, 13th season, 80-48. 2022 record: 11-3. Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense.
2022 Review: With 11 minutes and 10 seconds to play in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, the Bears trailed unbeaten Frederick on the road by 10 points. But junior quarterback Evan Austin masterfully put together two scoring drives and scored the game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to play on a dive-over-the-top from a yard out to lift Oakdale to a stunning 20-17 victory. It was the Bears' most impressive win of the season, especially since Frederick had beaten them by 21 points on their home field three weeks earlier. Oakdale went on to beat Westminster on the road in the state quarterfinals 33-17 and and St. Charles at home in the state semifinals before falling to Damascus 21-14 in the 3A championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. It was the Bears' second appearance in a state championship game after winning the 2A title in 2018.
