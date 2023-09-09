Oakdale football 6
Oakdale defensive end Dom Nichols sacks Allegany quarterback Brody Williams during the Bears' 41-24 victory over the Campers on Saturday afternoon at Oakdale High School.

Tired of simply terrorizing opposing offenses, like he did throughout Oakdale football's 41-24 victory over visiting Allegany on a hot and steamy Saturday afternoon, star defensive end Dom Nichols asked coach Kurt Stein when he was going to start running some trick plays for him on offense.

"I teased him that he couldn't throw," Stein said. "He picked up a football and threw it 50 yards. I was like, 'Alright, we'll put something in for ya.'"

