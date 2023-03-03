BALTIMORE — After emerging from their locker room and entering a lobby outside the gym, Oakdale girls basketball players received a hearty applause from from all the supporters who made the trek to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute to watch the Bears play in Friday's state quarterfinals.

The Bears had spent the previous 32 game minutes playing tough and tight defense, sharing the ball on offense and going full-tilt — the very things that got them this far after being somewhat overshadowed by Frederick County's other top teams for most of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription