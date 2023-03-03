BALTIMORE — After emerging from their locker room and entering a lobby outside the gym, Oakdale girls basketball players received a hearty applause from from all the supporters who made the trek to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute to watch the Bears play in Friday's state quarterfinals.
The Bears had spent the previous 32 game minutes playing tough and tight defense, sharing the ball on offense and going full-tilt — the very things that got them this far after being somewhat overshadowed by Frederick County's other top teams for most of the season.
But those things weren't enough to topple a talent-laden juggernaut like Poly, which had been steamrolling opponents all season in hopes of winning its second straight state crown, in a high-stakes postseason game on the road.
While Oakdale prevented the Engineers from staging another mind-boggling blowout, Poly took command early, extended its lead and beat the Bears 59-42 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game.
Keep in mind, Poly routinely scored 70-plus points this season, even topping 100 a few times, and it wasn't uncommon to see the Engineers to hold opponents to under 20 points. The Engineers reached the quarterfinals by beating City College 77-32.
Oakdale (19-7) kept Friday's game within reach well into the third quarter. When Oakdale post player Alexis Rowe caught an inbounds pass and hit a layup, the Bears only trailed 36-24 with 3:02 left in the third. But the Engineers (23-2) then began pull away by staging a 12-4 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters.
During that stretch, Poly got three 3-pointers from Taylor Addison and one from Chloe Miller. The Engineers led by as many as 24 before Oakdale senior Taylor Berger scored 13 of her team-high 16 points in the final quarter to help prevent a lopsided result.
"I'll be honest, keeping it within 17, with the way the game broke and some of the turnovers we had and some of the issues we had at times, it's not too bad," Bears coach Rob Healy said. "I felt like we represented ourself well."
Oakdale's turnovers took their toll on Friday. There were stretches in the game when the Bears and Engineers traded turnovers while trying to push the pace.
"We were just trying to play fast, and I think we played a little too fast and had some turnovers that we could've controlled," Berger said. "But in the end, it doesn't matter because we fought hard and were aggressive the whole game."
And several of Oakdale's turnovers were created by Poly's defense. Players like Addison, who stands 5-foot-10, jumped to tip passes that led to steals.
"It's funny. I think there were about two passes tonight that Skai [Bayless, Oakdale's point guard] threw that all season long got there," Healy said. "And then all of a sudden tonight, a hand tipped it. That hand was never there all year. And it's just a credit to their size. It's different when you play somebody who's that long."
Bayless had a difficult workload on Friday. Not only had to run the point against Poly's pressure, but she also had to guard senior standout guard Da'Brya Clark — who will play at Norfolk State — most of the night. Clark finished with 13 points.
"She was really good," Bayless said. "I just tried to stay in front of her."
The trouble with the Engineers is they have numerous threats to contend with. Another major one was 6-foot-1 center Trinity Massenburg, who will play at George Mason and finished with 11 points. Berger, who started, initially began guarding Massenburg. Junior post player Alexis Rowe also covered the standout.
"We knew Taylor was athletic enough [to handle] giving up six inches to her," Healy said. "And then we brought in Alexis off the bench to combat that size there as well."
Rowe and Bayless both emerged as key players after missing all of last season with knee injuries. Granted, such comebacks usually take time, and that's one of the reasons the Bears seemed to fly a little under the radar early in the season.
By late January, the Bears had lost twice to Linganore — which immediately became Frederick County's strongest team — and dropped games to Catoctin and Middletown.
"We knew when we were totally healthy that we had a good shot, and we were getting better with our younger kids as the season went on and figuring some things out," Healy said. "You saw it here in the month of February, we played pretty tough."
And the Bears were never tougher than when they knocked off Linganore to win a West regional title, earning a trip to Friday's game.
"That sort of showed how we've grown and how much better we've gotten," Healey said. "Tonight, I thought we battled with a really, really good team, defending state champs."
While Oakdale will miss its three seniors, Berger, McKenna Witt and Mikayla Carey, it returns many key players who should benefit from the experience of playing a state playoff game on the road against a team like Poly.
"This is going to help us as a team, as a program. To see this environment," Healy said. "We've got three fantastic seniors, and they helped lay the groundwork for these kids who know coming back next year, we want to get back not just to this point, but we know what this takes at this level now."
Bayless had four rebounds and three assists. Berger had nine rebounds. Rowd had six rebounds. Jane Rape had five rebounds. Emma Carey had four rebounds.
