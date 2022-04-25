Sam Starrs is officially out-vaulting the equipment.
It’s a de facto status symbol or even a badge of honor for the lofty heights his burgeoning pole-vaulting career has now reached.
Starrs, a senior at Oakdale High School and a three-time state champion in the event, is officially using the biggest pole he has ever used to vault. It’s one that lifted him to what is believed to be the highest vault ever (16 feet, 1¼ inches) for a high school pole vaulter in Maryland in good, though less than ideal, conditions Saturday in the Talley-Zimmerman Invitational at Walkersville High School.
He hadn’t even practiced all that much using the pole, making his record vault even more remarkable.
If Starrs wants to go higher, which he obviously does and thinks he can, he will need to use an ever bigger pole. Poles with a greater diameter propel vaulters higher because they unbend a lot faster, according to Starrs’ coach and longtime Frederick County pole-vaulting guru Chris Heinze.
But there are no bigger poles available to Starrs in Frederick County. He was already receiving some of his bigger poles on loan from other places in the county. Will Bell, an assistant coach at Middletown, was among those to support his cause by lending him a few.
However, no pole presently on hand in the county would allow Starrs to vault much higher than he already is.
So, for Friday’s prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia, where Starrs will be up against a handful of vaulters who have soared higher than he has, including one that has surpassed 17 feet, he will be relying on a company near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, called VaultWorx to provide him with a pole or two to give him a chance.
“If the weather works out well, it should be a good PR meet,” Starrs said of his chances of setting another personal record.
Then, there is the matter of how high Starrs might have gone Saturday if the bar could have been raised any higher.
The stanchions at Walkersville High would not allow the bar to be raised any higher than 16-1¼, which was a half-inch higher than the previous record mark for a Maryland vaulter, set by Brunswick’s Jackson Tuomey at the Adidas Indoor Nationals in February of last year.
These marks are not officially recognized as state records because they did not happen at the state meet. But they still stand historically. Toumey and Starrs are the only high school vaulters ever in Maryland to clear the bar at 16 feet in a meet.
“It’s definitely crazy,” Starrs said. “I have always been chasing [the mark]. I always knew that it was a possibility. Now that I have finally done it, it’s like weird to step back and go, ‘Wow! I am one of those two.’”
After two years of what felt like constant setbacks and lost opportunities, today I finally broke the all-time state record with 16’1.25” to become the goat. It’s been a long time coming, very grateful and blessed 🙏🏻 @FrederickSports @OHS_Bears pic.twitter.com/3phU6wKRw4— Sam Starrs (@samstarrs) April 23, 2022
In this instance, Starrs was denied the chance to go even higher because the equipment on hand would not allow it.
But it still left him with the incredibly rare distinction of a perfect vaulting routine after clearing the bar on his first attempts at 13-6, 14-6, 15-4 and 15-10½ prior to achieving his record vault on the first attempt.
“That will never happen again,” Heinze said.
With almost no exceptions, vaulting routines always end after a competitor has maxed out for the day by missing three times at a particular height.
Starr’s routine Saturday would have eventually ended the same way had he been given the chance.
“My dad called it the ‘Immaculate Vault,’” Starrs said.
While there was no tail wind Saturday that vaulters typically like to give them a little extra lift, there was no head wind, either, to make things more difficult. The conditions — warm and sunny with little to no wind — were good.
But after a poor warmup session, Starrs was fairly wondering if it was going to be his day to achieve something special.
He and Heinze had been targeting the Talley-Zimmerman meet to make a serious run at clearing 16 feet. He had been going over the bar at 15 feet with increasing ease. And, now that he was working on his biggest pole to date, he believed he had a good chance.
Part of the reason he started at such a low height (13-6), by his standards, was to get a little confidence going after the shaky warmup.
But after going over the bar at 15-4, the previous record in the state meet, with plenty of room to spare, Starrs and Heinze both felt that something special was at hand.
“Usually, there’s a lot of technical talk after my vaults,” Starrs said of his conversations with Heinze. “But not this time. He just screamed and had this look on his face. He was pounding me on the chest. He knows that gets me fired up.”
Recently, Starrs ran a personal-best time in the 100-meter dash of 11.2 seconds during a meet.
Since his speed is such an asset, he recently added two steps in his run up to the vault — from 14 to 16 steps — to generate more momentum heading into his takeoff.
“It worked right away,” Heinze said. “Sometimes a longer run might have made him more hesitant [at the takeoff point]. But I didn’t see any [on the record vault].”
Heinze feels Starrs has the room to add another foot to his vault if everything comes together.
“When you clear something that high and all the adrenaline is rushing, I don’t know. There’s not many thoughts going through your head,” Starrs said. “You are just super locked into the moment. So, when I got the record, I was really overwhelmed. I teared up a little. I went straight over to Coach and hugged him.”
