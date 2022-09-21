Middletown Oakdale
Buy Now

Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin, right, leads his team in rushing yards (408), passing yards (338) and total touchdowns (9), as the Bears are off to their best start since 2019.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

On the final sprint of the day during offseason conditioning for Oakdale football, Evan Austin slowed down right before the finish and paid the price.

Unbeknownst to Austin, teammate Hunter Thompson was charging hard from a short distance behind and wound up edging Austin to finish first in the sprint.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription