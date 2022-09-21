On the final sprint of the day during offseason conditioning for Oakdale football, Evan Austin slowed down right before the finish and paid the price.
Unbeknownst to Austin, teammate Hunter Thompson was charging hard from a short distance behind and wound up edging Austin to finish first in the sprint.
Austin began muttering under his breath, according to coach Kurt Stein. Austin was bothered, even though it was an utterly meaningless offseason sprint.
It marked the first and last time Austin was beaten in a sprint all summer.
“That’s just who he is. He can’t turn it off,” Stein said of his fiercely competitive junior quarterback.
Of all the traits Austin has brought to the position — speed, leadership, athleticism — as a first-year varsity starter, this is among the most endearing to Stein.
“You see it when he runs,” the coach said. “He gets the extra yard. If it’s third down, he is getting the first down. You know, I love guys that are competitive and want to win and just care about winning. That’s what he is.”
Heading into Friday’s home showdown with Linganore (2-1), Austin has been one of the most dynamic playmakers in Frederick County. Before the season even started, Stein called him one of the best athletes in the county.
Austin leads the team in rushing yards (408), passing yards (338) and total touchdowns (nine), as the Bears (3-0) are off to their best start since 2019.
“I just think he has learned the position quickly,” said Thompson, who has been Austin’s top receiving target with 12 catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns. “His athleticism helps him. ... I think his passing has improved a lot. He sees the field really well and doesn’t go down easily.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Austin has been a quarterback since he started playing football. The fact that he is left-handed separates him even more from most signal callers.
Last season was his first playing for Oakdale due to a stress fracture in his right leg that prompted him to withdraw from school during the height of the pandemic and reclassify. (He was homeschooled for a year.)
Austin spent the 2021 season at wide receiver since Oakdale already had an established quarterback in Joe Pippin and showcased the type of dual-threat athlete he can be.
Stein said Austin has been timed running the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds.
Last season, Austin caught 15 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns.
However, with Pippin graduating, the plan was always to move Austin to the starting quarterback role for the start of this season.
“I wanted to do it, for sure,” he said of switching back to quarterback.
With Austin taking the snaps, the Bears are putting the ball in the hands of their most dynamic offensive player on every snap.
On most plays, they allow him to see the field, read the defense and then make a decision from there. He can either hand off, take off running or pass. There are some designed quarterback runs called for him, too.
“The thing is, his speed and his vision and his quickness are elite,” Stein said. “But when you add in the fact that you are doing it from the quarterback position and every play starts with him touching the ball, it just puts so much added pressure on the defense.
“The different ways they want to defend, it affects the entire game. It affects the way they can cover. It affects the types of fronts they can play because on no play can they not make sure they have the quarterback accounted for.”
Austin’s abilities are enhanced by his competitive streak, which he comes by honorably.
His father, Scott, played football, basketball and ran track. His mother, Michelle, played softball, and his older sisters were basketball players.
Sports have always been a huge part of his daily life.
“I hate losing,” Austin said. “I come out here to win in whatever I do.”
Oakdale is counting heavily on Austin to help it win and return to a state-championship level.
“We always like to have a mobile quarterback,” Stein said. “So, the thought of having him play quarterback was intriguing for us. ... We are not scared to call his number.”
