Oakdale would simply not be denied.
Riding the sheer will and determination of its best players, the Bears erased a 10-point deficit over the final 11 minutes, 10 seconds to stun previously unbeaten Frederick High 20-17 on Saturday, advancing to the state football quarterfinals in Class 3A.
Junior quarterback Evan Austin played a masterful game, skillfully running run-pass option plays that inflicted significant damage to what has been the county's top defense all season.
Austin scored on three quarterback keepers inside of the 10-yard line, including the game-winning dive over the top from a yard out with 28 seconds to play that lifted Oakdale (9-2) into next week's 3A quarterfinal at fourth-seeded Westminster (10-1).
He rushed for 166 yards on 34 attempts. He passed for another 126 yards. And he calmly and methodically directed the game-winning drive, which covered 43 yards in 2:04 and required eight plays.
Austin picked up all but seven of the 43 yards on the final drive on quarterback runs, constantly slicing through the middle of that Frederick defense in a way that no one else has this season.
"He is something. He is special," Oakdale star receiver junior receiver Hunter Thompson, said of Austin. "He never gives up. He goes as hard as he can on every play. He's the best player on this team, one of the best players in the county, one of the best players in the state. He is something special."
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Thompson played a huge role as well, grabbing nine of Austin's 10 completions for 119 yards. He also intercepted a pass on a halfback option by Frederick that he returned 93 yards for a touchdown. But the return was called back by a penalty.
And then there is Dom Nichols, the Bears' 6-foot-5, 250-pound, heavily recruited defensive end who twice blew past the man trying to block him on the offensive line and sealed the win with a pair of sacks on Frederick's final, last-gasp drive.
"In the playoffs and in the big games, you've got to ride your horses," Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. "So, that's what we did tonight."
Trailing by three with 28 seconds to play, Frederick's explosive, big-play offense took possession at its own 40-yard line, needing something less than a miracle.
The Cadets (10-1) hit a big passing play for a touchdown late in the third quarter when quarterback Brian Mbuthia threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Travon Neal, who passed Frederick legend Chuck Foreman for most career receiving yards on the play with 1,848.
And, earlier in the game, the Cadets' senior kicker, Hugo Merry, made a 54-yard field goal to set a school record and give Frederick a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.
So, on the final drive, the Cadets needed 25 yards to give Merry a reasonable chance to tie the game.
But Nichols would not let it happen, producing perhaps his two best plays of the season when Oakdale needed him the most.
"I just knew I had to beat [the offensive lineman]," he said. "Couldn't give them the chance to catch something and get in field-goal range and tie the game. So, I had to go, had to go all the way."
The game will long be remembered by everyone there for vastly different reasons.
Few people outside the team gave Oakdale much of a chance to win. The Bears were beaten soundly on their home field (35-14) by Frederick on Oct. 21.
And the Cadets will be left to chew on the end of one of the best seasons in school history "for a long, long time," coach Kevin Pirri said.
They were dead set on claiming their first state title under the MPSSAA banner season, and they had dominated their opposition all season until Saturday.
No team had played Frederick within 17 points all season, and no team had scored more than 14 points against the Cadets.
But they didn't tackle as well as they had all season, and they hurt their own cause with untimely miscues, including three interceptions in Oakdale's end of the field.
"It sucks," Pirri said. "... We haven't had tight games like that all year. It was the first one that kind of caught us off guard. I don't know. Maybe the lack of experience in tight games is what hurt us tonight."
