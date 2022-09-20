With her team locked in a back-and-forth volleyball match against Linganore on Tuesday, Oakdale junior outside hitter Molly Stevenson turned in the most productive performance of her career.
And no doubt, Stevenson’s big night hinged heavily on the resumption of her connection with senior setter Ryan O’Neal, who was playing her first match since suffering an ankle injury on Sept. 8.
Taking well-placed sets from O’Neal, Stevenson had 19 kills along with 13 digs for her first career double-double to lead the Bears to a 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 win over the visiting Lancers.
A tough match like this, played in front of a raucous crowd and featuring a slew of long rallies prolonged by hustle and quick reflexes, doesn’t have one turning point. But Stevenson was heavily involved in pivotal stretches during the tight third and fourth sets.
With the Bears trailing 19-15 in the fourth set, Stevenson pounded a kill, then strung together five straight service points — including two of her four aces on the night — to help Oakdale take another close set against the scrappy Lancers.
And with the third set tied at 20, Stevenson used spike kills to close out three straight points, putting the Bears in position to win a set that was closed out by Ireland Payne’s kill from the middle.
Stevenson was pounding the ball the same way she did in pre-match warmups, serving as a force at the net for an Oakdale team that lost standout hitter Elise Smith to graduation.
“She’s been slowly developing into the hitter that we thought she could be when we brought her up as a freshman two years ago,” Oakdale coach Jim Dorsch said of Stevenson. “It really came together tonight. She was hammering the ball.”
Standing 5-foot-7, Stevenson is far from the typical towering presence at the net. But she used a vertical jump to elevate, targeted the ball to optimal spots and benefited from the presence of O’Neal, who set Smith last season and returned to the lineup Tuesday after getting hurt during warmups in the Smithsburg match.
“Ryan had been out for a couple of matches with a bad ankle, and she came back and was setting her,” Dorsch said. “And they have a really good connection and that really worked.”
Asked about that connection, O’Neal said, “I trust her, I think she trusts me. And she was killing it.”
O’Neal had a double-double herself, finishing with 26 assists and 10 digs. And on a night when the Lancers were pounding and tipping the ball to tough spots themselves, Oakdale libero Zoe Vance had 24 digs.
While Oakdale is a perennial power, it might have to endure tough matches like this, especially when it faces another quality team like Linganore.
“We came into this season knowing that we were going to have to do a lot scrambling, tough serving, better serve-receive, we didn’t do that great tonight, but we served pretty tough,” Dorsch said.
O’Neal said the Bears are more worried about the present than the past.
“This is a new year of Oakdale volleyball,” she said. “And I think we’re doing a good job of being us.”
Early on, Oakdale looked poised to take the first set with ease, jumping out to a 8-0 lead. But the Lancers stormed back in a hurry to take that set and hung around all night.
“It was a scrappy game for sure,” O’Neal said.
“We definitely lost a lot of strong players [from last year],” Stevenson said. “But we have a solid team and we can really pull through some wins.”
Linganore’s Sadie Gladhill had 18 digs. Kelsie Duda had seven kills and 11 digs. Meg Hummel and Katie Healy each had five kills. Ashly Ratti had nine digs, and Shayna Ringer had seven, including one on a particularly hard Stevenson spike.
